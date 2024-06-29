NBI explains ‘infallible’ science behind fingerprint identification of Mayor Guo

In this Facebook post on May 31, 2024 shows Mayor Alice Guo with senior citizens of Bamban, Tarlac.

MANILA, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chief Jaime Santiago explained Friday how they concluded the matching of fingerprints of Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping through dactyloscopy, the science of fingerprint identification.

“Dactyloscopy is an infallible science of identification. It does not make mistakes, as no two people, not even twins, have the same fingerprints,” Santiago said in Filipino over dzBB.

Santiago said the NBI’s comparative analysis involved fingerprints from two different periods: the 2006 alien certification of registration of Guo Hua Ping and the 2021 NBI clearance under the name Alice Guo.

“We compared the fingerprints from 2006 and 2021,” he said. “In the NBI, we don’t rely solely on pictures since photos can be altered.”

Santiago confirmed that there are records of another Alice Guo with a different photo but reiterated that their fingerprint comparison focused on the Chinese national.

“We compared the fingerprints of Hua Ping. We cannot determine if the other Alice Leal Guo with a different picture is a real person or not because the Senate only requested a fingerprint comparison,” he explained.

Santiago also revealed that the entire family of Mayor Guo has records with the NBI, but "we are not focusing on that right now."