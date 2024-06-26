Tara, Kain: Inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for APAC takes off

Ceremonial pouring of rice in the giant puso during the first UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific on June 26, 2024.

CEBU, Philippines — Being home to IloIlo, a UNESCO city of Gastronomy in 2023, it’s no surprise that the first-ever United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific is being hosted by Philippines. The event will take place until June 27.

Hosted by the Department of Tourism (DOT) in close collaboration with the government of Cebu, the forum highlights the vibrant gastronomy and food culture of the country as it brings together several international delegates who will discuss inclusion and sustainability through gastronomy tourism.

As travel becomes more and more attainable, food tourism has become one of the top drivers for travelers. According to travel website Booking.com, over 50% of travelers view food and drink as a portal to understand the country’s culture.

“When we are traveling we are happy. If there’s no good food then there are no good memories,” UN Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili said.

“These people [chefs and cooks], they are making us happy. So that’s why [food] is a very important component in travel today," he added.

And make no mistake, while the Philippines is known for its pristine beaches and tropical weather, the country boasts a powerhouse of flavors and is poised to take on gastronomy tourism and become a global food destination.

With its robust flavors of local dishes like adobo, sisig, lechon and even desserts like halo-halo getting popular overseas, the Philippine cuisine is a force to be reckoned with.

“Apart from the global attention that Filipino cuisine has had, it is still necessary for government support to be there to continue to push for promotion of Filipino food,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said.

The tourism chief also emphasized the byproduct of the push of Filipino gastronomy tourism which is an ecosystem that supports not just the tourism sector, but also the Filipino people.

“It is to the interest of our entire nation to support Philippine gastronomy. Precisely because, not only does it feed the pallet, but it also supports millions of Filipino families, farmers, suppliers, artisans and the like – and therefore, it is a mutually beneficial effort to promote Filipino food and also support many other sectors in tourism including agriculture," she said.

Filipino hospitality experience is also not complete without the ceremonial "tagay" (cheers), the world-renowned flavors from seasoned and up-and-coming talented chefs from different regions of the country, and a chance to see and experience the sights and culture of Cebu welcomed the delegates.

“Cebu, with over half a millennia of recorded history and deeply embedded cultural heritage, is the fitting venue for our explorations and discussions today and in the next few days,” Frasco said.

With close coordination with the provincial government of Cebu, the delegates will also get a chance to explore the the city with its technical tours featuring Camotes Islands, culture and gastronomy tours in Argao and Dalaguete, as well as Bojo in Aloguinsan, which was named Best Tourism Village by the UNWTO in 2021.