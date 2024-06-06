^

Headlines

Manila Archbishop suspends priest involved in scuffle with ex-Novaliches bishop

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 4:35pm
Manila Archbishop suspends priest involved in scuffle with ex-Novaliches bishop
This photo shows the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila. This serve as the seat of Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula suspended the priest who was involved in a scuffle in Tondo, Manila Parish.

In a statement dated June 5, 2024, Advincula suspended Alfonso Valeza, the administrator of the parish, from exercising his “priestly faculties” for “persistent defiance”.

"He is therefore prohibited from administering the sacraments. Any sacrament he administers is illicit,” the resolution, suspending Valeza, read. 

“We exhort the lay faithful of St. Joseph Parish to abide by this decision and cooperate with the parish administration team,” it added.

However, the archdiocese did not state the reason why the parish administrator was suspended. 

During Valeza’s suspension, three priests from the Manila archdiocese will be taking charge of the parish administration.

The priests who will take over the parish administration are the following:

  • Rev. Fr. Reginald Malicdem
  • Rev. Fr. Nolan Que
  • Rev. Fr. Gilbert Kabigting

Valeza was involved in a fight inside the St. Joseph Parish in Tondo with retired Novaliches Bishop Antonio Tobias.

A video report of GMA News showed Tobias restraining Valeza inside the parish office.

In the same report, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) spokesperson Jerome Secillano said that the scuffle was a misunderstanding between Valeza and Tobias.

Secillano also said that Tobias has no intention to hurt Valeza as the retired bishop is older and shorter in height.

Valeza has also defied the order of the archbishop to undergo counseling for his behavior, according to the CBCP spokesperson. 

Valeza and Tobias have yet to respond to Philstar.com's request for comment about the suspension.

vuukle comment

ANTONIO TOBIAS

ARCHDIOCESE OF MANILA

CATHOLIC CHURCH

JOSE CARDINAL ADVINCULA

ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH

TONDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'

Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 9 hours ago
Former senator Richard Gordon calls the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. scandal the “biggest scam.”
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte can&rsquo;t recall COVID-19 fund transfer to PS-DBM

Duterte can’t recall COVID-19 fund transfer to PS-DBM

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte does not remember authorizing the transfer of P47.6 billion to the Procurement Service of...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagcor hits Guo&rsquo;s lawyer: No role in issuing business permits

Pagcor hits Guo’s lawyer: No role in issuing business permits

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. maintained that the agency has nothing to do with the issuance of local business...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo declares P367 million assets, P189 million liabilities

Guo declares P367 million assets, P189 million liabilities

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Controversial Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has a net worth of P177.5 million, with assets of P367 million and liabilities...
Headlines
fbtw
No resignation offer from 2nd MB member in &lsquo;ghost&rsquo; mess

No resignation offer from 2nd MB member in ‘ghost’ mess

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
The other Monetary Board Member linked to the ghost employee scandal in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has yet to file...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
76% of Filipinos see China as biggest threat to country

76% of Filipinos see China as biggest threat to country

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Results of the poll conducted in March showed that 76% of adult Filipinos view China as the top threat to the country.&n...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA urged to prepare for legal action amid Beijing's South China Sea detention plan

DFA urged to prepare for legal action amid Beijing's South China Sea detention plan

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to be ready with legal actions against China that threaten...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Resupply mission in West Philippine Sea to continue &ndash; BFAR

Resupply mission in West Philippine Sea to continue – BFAR

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The resupply mission of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in the West Philippine Sea will continue despite a report...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with