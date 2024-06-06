Manila Archbishop suspends priest involved in scuffle with ex-Novaliches bishop

This photo shows the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila. This serve as the seat of Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula suspended the priest who was involved in a scuffle in Tondo, Manila Parish.

In a statement dated June 5, 2024, Advincula suspended Alfonso Valeza, the administrator of the parish, from exercising his “priestly faculties” for “persistent defiance”.

"He is therefore prohibited from administering the sacraments. Any sacrament he administers is illicit,” the resolution, suspending Valeza, read.

“We exhort the lay faithful of St. Joseph Parish to abide by this decision and cooperate with the parish administration team,” it added.

However, the archdiocese did not state the reason why the parish administrator was suspended.

During Valeza’s suspension, three priests from the Manila archdiocese will be taking charge of the parish administration.

The priests who will take over the parish administration are the following:

Rev. Fr. Reginald Malicdem

Rev. Fr. Nolan Que

Rev. Fr. Gilbert Kabigting

Valeza was involved in a fight inside the St. Joseph Parish in Tondo with retired Novaliches Bishop Antonio Tobias.

A video report of GMA News showed Tobias restraining Valeza inside the parish office.

In the same report, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) spokesperson Jerome Secillano said that the scuffle was a misunderstanding between Valeza and Tobias.

Secillano also said that Tobias has no intention to hurt Valeza as the retired bishop is older and shorter in height.

Valeza has also defied the order of the archbishop to undergo counseling for his behavior, according to the CBCP spokesperson.

Valeza and Tobias have yet to respond to Philstar.com's request for comment about the suspension.