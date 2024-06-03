Zubiri to sue vloggers for spreading 'black propaganda' ahead of his ouster

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday vowed to file cyber libel complaints against social media users who spread "black propaganda" videos to allegedly discredit him before his anticipated ouster from the Senate leadership last month.

The former Senate president said the information campaign, which he believes to be well-funded but did not say by whom, was an attempt to tarnish his name amid moves in the upper chamber to unseat him.

"They came out with a first set of videos two months ago, on the first attempt to unseat me. When that failed, they produced a part two video, which was released during the week of the second attempt. The timing is impeccable," the senator said in a press release.

"It's an obvious attempt to discredit my leadership and taint my name. And they're funneling huge amounts of money into this campaign - from production to promotion," Zubiri added.

The senator pointed to a series of videos circulating on social media that alleged he acquired luxury properties and private aircraft through corrupt means.

He said the claims were "totally false."

Zubiri denied owning a house in Forbes Park, saying that if anyone finds a house in the exclusive subdivision under his name, "they can have it."

The senator said his current residence, purchased in 2009, is listed in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

He also addressed allegations about his use of private aircraft, explaining that he occasionally borrows these to fulfill his duties as a senator.

However, the senator admitted to building a private resort in Camiguin, which he said was fully declared in his SALN and was not a "private hideaway."

"I'm building a small resort there because I believe in the beauty of Camiguin and Northern Mindanao, and I want to help make it a top tourist destination in the Philippines," Zubiri said in Filipino.

Zubiri also said in his press release that he considers himself a "major player in the industrial ice industry in Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro, as well as the renewable energy industry in Bukidnon."

All of his sources of income are in his SALN, Zubiri said.

"I always encourage aspiring politicians to have their own sources of income separate from public service. So we won't be tempted with government coffers," he added.

After the Senate leadership shuffle, Zubiri was made chairperson of the Senate economic affairs committee, which is tasked with economic planning and the coordination and regulation of industries and investments, among others.

According to Republic Act 6713, also known as the "Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees," public officials are barred from having any investment or business ties to private enterprises "regulated, supervised or licensed by their office unless expressly allowed by law."

The law also states that a “conflict of interest” arises when a public official is involved in a private corporation or business where their business interests may oppose or affect their official duties.

The 1987 Constitution does not bar members of Congress from having businesses, but it requires them to make full disclosure of such interests and to notify the Senate or the House of a potential conflict of interest that may arise from any bills they file.