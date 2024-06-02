^

46 areas in Philippines may experience dangerous heat — PAGASA

Philstar.com
June 2, 2024 | 12:07pm
Children and an adult cool off in a makeshift pool beside a street on a hot day in Manila on April 1, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-six areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 48 degrees Celsius on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

The following areas will be under “danger” classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 48°C: 

  1. NAIA in Pasay City (43ºC)
  2. Science Garden in Quezon City (42ºC)
  3. Sinait, Ilocos Sur (42ºC)
  4. Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (44ºC)
  5. Dagupan City, Pangasinan (44ºC)
  6. MMSU in Batac, Ilocos Norte (44ºC)
  7. Bacnotan, La Union (45ºC)
  8. Calayan, Cagayan (45ºC)
  9. Basco (Radar), Batanes (43ºC)
  10. Aparri, Cagayan (48ºC)
  11. Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (45ºC)
  12. NVSU in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya (43ºC)
  13. ISU in Echague, Isabela (46ºC)
  14. Baler (Radar), Aurora (45ºC)
  15. Casiguran, Aurora (45º°C)
  16. Sangley Point, Cavite (43ºC)
  17. Alabat, Quezon (44ºC)
  18. Calapan, Oriental Mindoro (43ºC)
  19. Coron, Palawan (43ºC)
  20. San Jose, Occidental Mindoro (42ºC)
  21. Cuyo, Palawan (42ºC)
  22. Daet, Camarines Norte (45ºC)
  23. Legazpi City, Albay (43ºC)
  24. Virac (Synop), Catanduanes (44ºC)
  25. Masbate City, Masbate (45ºC)
  26. Juban, Sorsogon (43ºC)
  27. CBSUA in Pili, Camarines Sur (43ºC)
  28. Roxas City, Capiz (42ºC)
  29. Mambusao, Capiz (45ºC)
  30. Iloilo City, Iloilo (44ºC)
  31. Dumangas, Iloilo (45ºC)
  32. La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental (42ºC)
  33. Siquijor, Siquijor (42ºC)
  34. Catarman, Northern Samar (44ºC)
  35. Catbalogan, Samar (43ºC)
  36. Tacloban City, Leyte (46ºC)
  37. VSU in Baybay, Leyte (42ºC)
  38. Borongan, Eastern Samar (42ºC)
  39. Guiuan, Eastern Samar (45ºC)
  40. Maasin, Southern Leyte (44ºC)
  41. Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte (45ºC)
  42. Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur (46ºC)
  43. Davao City, Davao del Sur (42ºC)
  44. Cotabato City, Maguindanao (42ºC)
  45. Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (43ºC)
  46. Butuan City, Agusan del Norte (46ºC)

According to PAGASA, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely in these areas. It also warned that heat stroke is probable with continued exposure. 

PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda reported on Sunday that easterlies, or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, will affect the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. 

Easterlies may cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country. 

The state weather bureau on Wednesday declared the start of the rainy season in the Philippines. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

