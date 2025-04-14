^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 5:24pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Barangay force multipliers dismantle old tarpaulins of poll candidates as they prepare the designated common poster area at the J. Bracken Covered Court of Barangay Villa Maria Clara as assigned by the local government unit of Quezon City on March 27. 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Six local holidays declared in May

Six local holidays declared in May

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working holidays in six towns to mark various local celebrations and...
Headlines
fbtw
Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
After three hearings, the Senate inquiry on the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte allies surge in Senate race &ndash; Pulse Asia

Duterte allies surge in Senate race – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
Weeks after former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and surrender before the International Criminal Court, some of...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate
play

Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The Marcos administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas coalition remains intact despite viral photos of Rep. Camille...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fact check: Spliced clip claiming Kian delos Santos as 'drug runner' misleads

Fact check: Spliced clip claiming Kian delos Santos as 'drug runner' misleads

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 42 minutes ago
A spliced video framing Kian delos Santos as a "drug runner" has surfaced online, misleading viewers by using a...
Headlines
fbtw
FULL LIST: Certified senatorial candidates for 2025 elections

FULL LIST: Certified senatorial candidates for 2025 elections

By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The complete list of certified candidates vying for Senate seats in the 2025 midterm elections was released by the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Don&rsquo;t be a &lsquo;kamote&rsquo; driver, Marcos tells motorists ahead of Holy Week

Don’t be a ‘kamote’ driver, Marcos tells motorists ahead of Holy Week

1 hour ago
At the start of Holy Week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged travelers to stay calm and collected on the road, warning...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines hosts talks on long-awaited South China Sea code of conduct

Philippines hosts talks on long-awaited South China Sea code of conduct

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Manila voiced concerns on maritime incidents endangering its vessels in the West Philippine Sea during negotiations it hosted...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with