^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 6:52pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Kanlaon Volcano exhibits heightened unrest, emitting steam from its crater on Sept. 10, 2024, 5:30 a.m.
Phivolcs via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below?  Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Six local holidays declared in May

Six local holidays declared in May

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working holidays in six towns to mark various local celebrations and...
Headlines
fbtw
Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
After three hearings, the Senate inquiry on the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte allies surge in Senate race &ndash; Pulse Asia

Duterte allies surge in Senate race – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
Weeks after former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and surrender before the International Criminal Court, some of...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate
play

Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
The Marcos administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas coalition remains intact despite viral photos of Rep. Camille...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers welcome signing of DEPDev law

Lawmakers welcome signing of DEPDev law

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Members of the House of Representatives welcomed yesterday President Marcos’ signing of the law creating the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Don&rsquo;t be a &lsquo;kamote&rsquo; driver, Marcos tells motorists ahead of Holy Week

Don’t be a ‘kamote’ driver, Marcos tells motorists ahead of Holy Week

3 hours ago
At the start of Holy Week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged travelers to stay calm and collected on the road, warning...
Headlines
fbtw
Romblon-bound ship strands passengers, faces sanctions

Romblon-bound ship strands passengers, faces sanctions

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
A ship en route to Romblon overloaded with passengers disrupted travel plans at Batangas Port last weekend, prompting officials...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Sira ulo rin ito&rsquo;: Marcos slams Russian vlogger's antics

‘Sira ulo rin ito’: Marcos slams Russian vlogger's antics

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
A Russian vlogger’s viral harassment of Filipinos has made it all the way to Malacañan Palace, with President...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec bans campaigning during Holy Week holidays

Comelec bans campaigning during Holy Week holidays

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has reminded candidates for the 2025 midterm elections that campaigning during Maundy Thursday...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with