^

Headlines

Zambales fishers reject China's fishing ban in Philippine waters

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 10:43am
Zambales fishers reject China's fishing ban in Philippine waters
Filipino fisherman drying squid on their fishing boat while a Chinese coast guard ship monitors near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Small-scale fisherfolk said that they will continue fishing activities in the Philippine waters despite China's unilateral imposition of a four-month fishing ban in the South China Sea.

The chapter of fishers' group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) in Zambales said that it will defy China's fishing moratorium in the South China Sea, which includes waters the Philippines claims as its own.

"Hindi kami tatalima sa walang batayang fishing ban ng China sa aming karagatan. Walang karapatan ang sinumang dayuhan na magbawal ng pangingisda sa sarili nating teritoryo," said Joey Marabe, coordinator of PAMALAKAYA-Zambales.

(We will not comply with China's baseless fishing ban in our waters. No foreign entity has the right to prohibit fishing in our own territory.)

Beijing's annual fishing ban covers the Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, which has been utilized by generations of Filipino fishers. The fishing moratorium runs from the last week of May until September 16.

"Insulto at hindi katanggap-tanggap na ang China pa ang magpapatupad ng fishing ban para diumano sa konserbasyon ng karagatan, samantalang sila ang nagsasagawa ng mapanirang aktibidad tulad ng reklamasyon at iligal na pamamaraan ng pangingisda," Marabe added.

(It is an insult and unacceptable that China imposes a fishing ban under the guise of marine conservation, while they themselves engage in destructive activities such as reclamation and illegal fishing practices.)

PAMALAKAYA national vice chairperson Ronnel Arambulo announced a "collective fishing expedition" off Zambales in response to China's unilateral fishing ban. The group expects participation from small fishing boats this week.

The Philippines has protested China's unilateral imposition of a fishing ban, saying this "raises tension in the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea."

It also urged Beijing to "cease and desist from the conduct of illegal actions that violate the Philippines' sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in its maritime zones."

For years, Filipino fishermen have endured persistent harassment from Chinese vessels in the contested waters, leading to a steep decline in their livelihoods.

China asserts sweeping claims over the South China Sea, brushing off rival claims by the Philippines and other countries, and dismissing an international ruling rejecting its territorial basis.

vuukle comment

BEIJING

CHINA

SCS

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA

WPS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiz open to dialogue with Migz

Chiz open to dialogue with Migz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero is ready to hold a dialogue with his predecessor Juan Miguel Zubiri as the senator from...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;PDEA leaks&rsquo; probe not behind Zubiri ouster &ndash; Chiz

‘PDEA leaks’ probe not behind Zubiri ouster – Chiz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has categorically denied that the investigation on the so-called Philippine Drug Enforcement...
Headlines
fbtw
Power interruptions may persist next week

Power interruptions may persist next week

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 12 hours ago
Residents may experience more power interruptions next week if power supply does not normalize soon, following disruptions...
Headlines
fbtw
DA official: Vegetable retail prices higher by P5/K

DA official: Vegetable retail prices higher by P5/K

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
A ranking official of the Department of Agriculture yesterday noted an increase in the retail prices of vegetables amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Aghon leaves 3 dead in Quezon

Typhoon Aghon leaves 3 dead in Quezon

By Michelle Zoleta | 12 hours ago
Three persons, including an infant, were reported to have died during the onslaught of Typhoon Aghon in Quezon province.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Typhoon Aghon

LIVE updates: Typhoon Aghon

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Aghon," the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this ...
Headlines
fbtw
Month ends with oil price hike

Month ends with oil price hike

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 12 hours ago
Motorists face another oil price hike today caused by a weaker currency and production cuts in the global market.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos off today to Brunei, Singapore

Marcos off today to Brunei, Singapore

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos leaves for Brunei and Singapore today, his 26th and 27th foreign trip since assuming office in 2022.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine protests China&rsquo;s fishing ban in South China Sea

Philippine protests China’s fishing ban in South China Sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Manila protested yesterday China’s imposition of a unilateral fishing ban in areas in the South China Sea that cover...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with