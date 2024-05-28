Zambales fishers reject China's fishing ban in Philippine waters

Filipino fisherman drying squid on their fishing boat while a Chinese coast guard ship monitors near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — Small-scale fisherfolk said that they will continue fishing activities in the Philippine waters despite China's unilateral imposition of a four-month fishing ban in the South China Sea.

The chapter of fishers' group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) in Zambales said that it will defy China's fishing moratorium in the South China Sea, which includes waters the Philippines claims as its own.

"Hindi kami tatalima sa walang batayang fishing ban ng China sa aming karagatan. Walang karapatan ang sinumang dayuhan na magbawal ng pangingisda sa sarili nating teritoryo," said Joey Marabe, coordinator of PAMALAKAYA-Zambales.

(We will not comply with China's baseless fishing ban in our waters. No foreign entity has the right to prohibit fishing in our own territory.)

Beijing's annual fishing ban covers the Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, which has been utilized by generations of Filipino fishers. The fishing moratorium runs from the last week of May until September 16.

"Insulto at hindi katanggap-tanggap na ang China pa ang magpapatupad ng fishing ban para diumano sa konserbasyon ng karagatan, samantalang sila ang nagsasagawa ng mapanirang aktibidad tulad ng reklamasyon at iligal na pamamaraan ng pangingisda," Marabe added.

(It is an insult and unacceptable that China imposes a fishing ban under the guise of marine conservation, while they themselves engage in destructive activities such as reclamation and illegal fishing practices.)

PAMALAKAYA national vice chairperson Ronnel Arambulo announced a "collective fishing expedition" off Zambales in response to China's unilateral fishing ban. The group expects participation from small fishing boats this week.

The Philippines has protested China's unilateral imposition of a fishing ban, saying this "raises tension in the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea."

It also urged Beijing to "cease and desist from the conduct of illegal actions that violate the Philippines' sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in its maritime zones."

For years, Filipino fishermen have endured persistent harassment from Chinese vessels in the contested waters, leading to a steep decline in their livelihoods.

China asserts sweeping claims over the South China Sea, brushing off rival claims by the Philippines and other countries, and dismissing an international ruling rejecting its territorial basis.