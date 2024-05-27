^

Headlines

Philippines protests four-month South China Sea fishing ban

Philstar.com
May 27, 2024 | 4:48pm
Philippines protests four-month South China Sea fishing ban
Filipino fisherman drying squid on their fishing boat while a Chinese coast guard ship monitors near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has protested China’s unilateral imposition of a four-month fishing ban in the South China Sea, which includes waters the country claims as its own, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday.

The DFA said the fishing moratorium, which is expected to last until September 16, “raises tensions in the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea.”

It added that the imposition of the ban directly contradicts the understanding between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping to manage differences through diplomacy and dialogue, and to de-escalate the situation at sea. 

“The Philippines called on China to cease and desist from the conduct of illegal actions that violate the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in its maritime zones,” the DFA said. 

It also urged Beijing to comply with its obligations under international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and adhere to its commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

The DFA protested the moratorium through a diplomatic note.

Last week, Marcos called China’s directive to detain foreigners entering disputed areas in the South China Sea “completely unacceptable to the Philippines.” The Philippine Coast Guard dismissed the move as an “empty threat” to deter civilian missions. 

For years, Filipino fishermen have endured persistent harassment from Chinese vessels in the contested waters, leading to a steep decline in their livelihoods.

China asserts sweeping claims over the South China Sea, brushing off rival claims by the Philippines and other countries, and dismissing an international ruling rejecting its territorial basis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: No major rain threat due to &lsquo;Aghon&rsquo; as it moves away

PAGASA: No major rain threat due to ‘Aghon’ as it moves away

6 hours ago
The state weather bureau reported that Aghon was last spotted 100 kilometers east southeast of Casiguran in Aurora, with peak...
Headlines
fbtw
First Black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

First Black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 3 days ago
A Black Filipino-American model from Bulacan won this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Aghon intensifies, makes 8 landfalls

Aghon intensifies, makes 8 landfalls

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Aghon is expected to intensify into a typhoon before it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
Department of Agriculture chief completes &lsquo;dream team,&rsquo; biggest in agency history

Department of Agriculture chief completes ‘dream team,’ biggest in agency history

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The “dream team” of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. is already complete, with 26 undersecretaries...
Headlines
fbtw
Parts of Luzon under Signal No. 2 due to Typhoon Aghon

Parts of Luzon under Signal No. 2 due to Typhoon Aghon

9 hours ago
The country’s first cyclone this year was last spotted over the coastal waters of Casiguran in Aurora, packing peak...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thousands flee as 'Aghon' hits Luzon

Thousands flee as 'Aghon' hits Luzon

4 hours ago
A severe storm battered the Philippines' most populous island on Sunday, dumping heavy rain and causing flooding that forced...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 27 due to 'Aghon'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 27 due to 'Aghon'

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
As of 8:42 a.m., parts of eastern Luzon has been raised to Wind Signal No. 2 as the typhoon continued to move away from the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Aghon&rsquo; leaves 7 injured, thousands affected

‘Aghon’ leaves 7 injured, thousands affected

7 hours ago
NDRRMC reported that Aghon, the country’s first cyclone this year, impacted 19,373 people in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Aghon

LIVE updates: Typhoon Aghon

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
ollow this page for updates on "Aghon," the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this y...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with