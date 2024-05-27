Philippines protests four-month South China Sea fishing ban

Filipino fisherman drying squid on their fishing boat while a Chinese coast guard ship monitors near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has protested China’s unilateral imposition of a four-month fishing ban in the South China Sea, which includes waters the country claims as its own, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday.

The DFA said the fishing moratorium, which is expected to last until September 16, “raises tensions in the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea.”

It added that the imposition of the ban directly contradicts the understanding between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping to manage differences through diplomacy and dialogue, and to de-escalate the situation at sea.

“The Philippines called on China to cease and desist from the conduct of illegal actions that violate the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in its maritime zones,” the DFA said.

It also urged Beijing to comply with its obligations under international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and adhere to its commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

The DFA protested the moratorium through a diplomatic note.

Last week, Marcos called China’s directive to detain foreigners entering disputed areas in the South China Sea “completely unacceptable to the Philippines.” The Philippine Coast Guard dismissed the move as an “empty threat” to deter civilian missions.

For years, Filipino fishermen have endured persistent harassment from Chinese vessels in the contested waters, leading to a steep decline in their livelihoods.

China asserts sweeping claims over the South China Sea, brushing off rival claims by the Philippines and other countries, and dismissing an international ruling rejecting its territorial basis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico