^

Headlines

Selling workbooks, booklets for 'Catch up Fridays' prohibited — DepEd

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 4:54pm
Selling workbooks, booklets for 'Catch up Fridays' prohibited â�� DepEd
This file photo shows a facade of the Department of Education.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) stressed that it does not authorize the selling of workbooks and booklets for the "Catch Up Fridays" program.

The DepEd issued this statement following reports of school personnel selling materials to parents for the program.

DepEd emphasized that "Catch Up Fridays", or the program to enhance the reading skills and academic performance of students, should not involve out-of-pocket costs.

“Parents and learners are reminded not to accommodate and patronize such unauthorized transaction,” the agency’s statement read.

It also said that it is conducting a probe into the issue and assured that any individual found guilty of selling materials for the program will face administrative sanctions imposed.

“The public is encouraged to report similar incidents directly to the Office of the Secretary at [email protected],” it said.

The agency started the program on January 12 to “strengthen the foundational, social, and other relevant skills” of students in the basic curriculum.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March&nbsp;

Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March 

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will raise the monthly discount cap on groceries and prime commodities for senior citizens...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO wants all e-bikes registered, riders to secure license

LTO wants all e-bikes registered, riders to secure license

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office is eyeing mandatory registration for all light electric vehicles and to require drivers to...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Optimism on economy lowest since pandemic

SWS: Optimism on economy lowest since pandemic

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The number of Filipinos who expect the economy to improve within the year has dropped to its lowest since the height of the...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Mindanao lawmakers urge Quiboloy to face House

2 Mindanao lawmakers urge Quiboloy to face House

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Two lawmakers from different districts in Mindanao have urged Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy to comply with...
Headlines
fbtw

Subsidies eyed for minimum wage earners

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The House committee on labor and employment is eyeing government subsidies for minimum wage earners, if only to offset inflation and its negative impact on their living conditions.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NGCP to boost DICT fiber project

NGCP to boost DICT fiber project

18 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has been tapped by the Department of Information and Communications Technology...
Headlines
fbtw
MIAA takes action as &lsquo;surot&rsquo; woes bite NAIA

MIAA takes action as ‘surot’ woes bite NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
Bed bug-infested rattan chairs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 2 and 3 have been removed following passengers’...
Headlines
fbtw
Badoy guilty of indirect contempt for threats vs judge

Badoy guilty of indirect contempt for threats vs judge

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Supreme Court has slapped a P30,000 fine against Lorraine Badoy, former spokesperson for the National Task Force to End...
Headlines
fbtw
Complaint filed at OP exposes &lsquo;mafia&rsquo; at NFA

Complaint filed at OP exposes ‘mafia’ at NFA

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The unraveling of the alleged “mafia” inside the National Food Authority started with the filing of a formal complaint...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with