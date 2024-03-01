Selling workbooks, booklets for 'Catch up Fridays' prohibited — DepEd

This file photo shows a facade of the Department of Education.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) stressed that it does not authorize the selling of workbooks and booklets for the "Catch Up Fridays" program.

The DepEd issued this statement following reports of school personnel selling materials to parents for the program.

DepEd emphasized that "Catch Up Fridays", or the program to enhance the reading skills and academic performance of students, should not involve out-of-pocket costs.

“Parents and learners are reminded not to accommodate and patronize such unauthorized transaction,” the agency’s statement read.

It also said that it is conducting a probe into the issue and assured that any individual found guilty of selling materials for the program will face administrative sanctions imposed.

“The public is encouraged to report similar incidents directly to the Office of the Secretary at [email protected],” it said.

The agency started the program on January 12 to “strengthen the foundational, social, and other relevant skills” of students in the basic curriculum.