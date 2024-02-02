^

Headlines

Duterte-appointed ex-AFP chief urges Filipinos: Reject calls for Mindanao secession

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 3:21pm
Duterte-appointed ex-AFP chief urges Filipinos: Reject calls for Mindanao secession
This photo shows Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr.
OPAPP / Released, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Carlito Galvez Jr., presidential adviser on peace, reconciliation and unity on Friday urged Filipinos to reject any movement calling for an independent Mindanao to separate from the Philippines.

Galvez issued a statement days after former President Rodrigo Duterte put forward the idea of a Mindanao secession from the Philippines through a people’s initiative signature campaign.

“Let us therefore turn away from any call or movement that aims to destabilize our beloved nation, especially to separate Mindanao from the rest of the country,” Galvez said in a statement.

Galvez was appointed as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in 2018 during Duterte’s presidency. He was also first appointed in his current post as presidential adviser on peace, reconciliation and unity in the same year and was reappointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2023. 

The former AFP chief slammed the idea of Mindanao secession as it is unconstitutional. 

“For one, this call for separation is anathema to the letter and spirit of the Philippine Constitution, which is the bulwark of our nation’s identity as a people,” Galvez said.

This was earlier pointed out by former senator Panfilo Lacson, citing the constitutional provision defining the national territory of the Philippines. 

Galvez also noted that the country is already reaping the rewards of the comprehensive peace process, inclusive of the Bangsamoro autonomy. 

In 2018, Duterte signed the Bangsamoro Organic Law which established the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The initiative, according to Galvez, has successfully concluded decades of armed conflict in Mindanao, with former members of revolutionary groups actively contributing to nation-building.

“We cannot afford to go back to square one. We must learn our lessons from the past and apply these to all aspects of our life as peace-loving citizens,” Galvez said. 

According to the former president, the secession movement, which will “not be a bloody one,” would be headed by former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte).

The calls for the secession of Mindanao, however, have also been opposed by leaders of BARMM, saying that they will continue to adhere with the provisions of the Comprehensive Agreement of the Bangsamoro "towards the right to self-determination."

“We, therefore, urge everyone to help protect the gains of the peace processes. Let us continue to support the current administration and allow peace and civility to reign over the affairs of our land,” BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, Representative Raoul Manuel of Kabataan Partylist suggested that former President Duterte might be advocating for Mindanao's secession to evade the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC, in 2023, gave the green light to resume its investigation into Duterte's "war on drugs" during his tenure as president and earlier, as the mayor of Davao City.

vuukle comment

BARMM

MINDANAO

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

2 days ago
The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics —...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte trying to escape ICC through Mindanao secession &mdash; lawmaker

Duterte trying to escape ICC through Mindanao secession — lawmaker

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
A House minority lawmaker said on Thursday that former President Rodrigo Duterte may be pushing for Mindanao to secede from...
Headlines
fbtw
3 Northern Luzon cities named &lsquo;ASEAN Clean Tourist Cities&rsquo;

3 Northern Luzon cities named ‘ASEAN Clean Tourist Cities’

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Three cities in Northern Luzon were recognized as “clean tourist cities” in Southeast Asia.
Headlines
fbtw
Imee won&rsquo;t let anyone squander Marcoses&rsquo; redemption

Imee won’t let anyone squander Marcoses’ redemption

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Saying her family has suffered enough for decades, Sen. Imee Marcos said she would never let anyone – including her...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker endorses P150 million aid for Davao flood victims

Speaker endorses P150 million aid for Davao flood victims

15 hours ago
Upto P150 million in financial assistance has been endorsed by Speaker Martin Romualdez for flood victims in Davao regio...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marikina cops ordered to arrest PI signature &lsquo;buyers&rsquo;

Marikina cops ordered to arrest PI signature ‘buyers’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Saying his constituents are not for sale, Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro yesterday ordered the arrest of people found offering...
Headlines
fbtw

Man gets 20 years for lascivious conduct toward teenager

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The Supreme Court has imposed a prison term of 14 to 20 years on a man for lifting a teenager’s skirt and touching her buttocks.
Headlines
fbtw
2 fuel firms hike cooking gas prices

2 fuel firms hike cooking gas prices

By Patrick Miguel | 15 hours ago
Fuel firms Petron Corp. and Solane increased the prices of their liquefied petroleum gas effective yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth&rsquo;s expanded outpatient drug list out

PhilHealth’s expanded outpatient drug list out

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The state health insurer has released a list of 32 commonly prescribed outpatient medicines that have been added to the Konsulta...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with