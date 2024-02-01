^

Duterte's Mindanao secession idea thumbed down

Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 1:13pm
MANILA, Philippines – Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s idea of an independent Mindanao is unconstitutional and will not happen, according to former Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

In a post on X, Lacson cited Article I of the 1987 Constitution, which states: “The national territory comprises the Philippine archipelago, with all the islands and waters embraced therein, and all other territories over which the Philippines has sovereignty or jurisdiction.” 

Citing the article under the 1987 Constitution, the former senator believes that this is “why secession will not happen.” 

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, who hails from Mindanao, is not receptive to the former president’s plan, stressing that secession would affect the country’s economy.

"With due respect to the former president, I think right now the last thing that we want is to have the country divided,” Zubiri told reporters in a chance interview.

“I think we should slow down with the fighting because what is important is the welfare of the public. I think all these fighting between the different groups is not going to be good for our economy," he added.

Zubiri said “it’s not going to be good for our country, it’s not going to be good for our children and our children’s children."

Duterte has put forward the idea of Mindanao seceding from the rest of the Philippines.

The former chief executive said there is currently a “regrouping of the political arena that is still in the works” that would lead to the campaign for Mindanao to separate from the rest of the country.

For his part, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, who is also from Mindanao, opposed Duterte's plan, which includes the gathering of signatures.

“I am against any suggestion of secession or separation of part of the Philippine territory,” Pimentel said.

“We have to work tirelessly on making this nation function as a working effective State,” he added.

