^

Headlines

Duterte trying to escape ICC through Mindanao secession — lawmaker

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 6:42pm
Rodrigo Duterte
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan campaign rally in Victorias City Sports and Amusement Center, Negros Occidental on March 8, 2019.
Presidential photo / King Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — A House minority lawmaker said on Thursday that former President Rodrigo Duterte may be pushing for Mindanao to secede from the country to stay out of the clutches of the International Criminal Court.

Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist) raised doubts over the timing of the former president’s “out-of-the-blue” call for a Mindanao secession, which was echoed by his ally Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte, 1st District).

The ICC in 2023 authorized the resumption of its investigation into Duterte's so-called "war on drugs" during his term as president, and earlier, as Davao City mayor. 

The Mindanao secession proposal — which Duterte floated earlier this week amid an explosive feud with his successor, President Marcos —  carries a “hidden agenda” in light of the ICC’s probe, Manuel said.

"In fact, the Dutertes just want to turn Mindanao into an escape bunker at a time when they are being hunted by the ICC when the investigation progresses and they are convicted of their crimes against the Filipino people,” Manuel said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The lawmaker added that Duterte did not make the same call during his six-year term as president — a time when Congress was largely dominated by his allies — and is doing so now in light of the “crumbling” Marcos-Duterte alliance.

“With all due respect, you don’t own Mindanao,” Manuel added.

Mindanaoan lawmakers at the House have expressed opposition to the Mindanao secession proposal, with Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro, 2nd District) saying that the former president’s statements about it are meant to sow deeper political divides.

Rodriguez, who also chairs the House constitutional amendments panel, said in a press conference Thursday that pronouncements pushing for Mindanao’s complete independence “just (try) to really stoke the fire” as the region rarely gets a large chunk of the national budget.

Manuel said that what Mindanao needs instead is socioeconomic reforms that would address people's needs. 

“Real agrarian reform, national industrialization, proper social services, and others - things that Duterte did not address when he was president,” Manuel added.

From 2006 to 2018, which covers the administrations of Duterte, his predecessor former President Benigno Aquino III, and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, there was a notable decline in poverty and subsistence rates in Mindanao, but poverty rates remained higher compared to Luzon, according to a 2021 study published in the Social Science Research Network.

The study's authors, Carmel Abao and Jayeel Cornelio, noted an increase in the number of Filipinos self-rating themselves as poor starting 2017, the second year of Duterte's term.

The report also cited data from private pollster Social Weather Stations and said: "... (It) is worth highlighting that at the end of Duterte’s administration, self-rated poverty in Visayas and Mindanao is higher than the national average."

vuukle comment

DUTERTE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MINDANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

1 day ago
The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics —...
Headlines
fbtw
3 Northern Luzon cities named &lsquo;ASEAN Clean Tourist Cities&rsquo;

3 Northern Luzon cities named ‘ASEAN Clean Tourist Cities’

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Three cities in Northern Luzon were recognized as “clean tourist cities” in Southeast Asia.
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-cop: Sara approved &lsquo;tokhang&rsquo; in Davao City

Ex-cop: Sara approved ‘tokhang’ in Davao City

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Former Davao City police officer Arturo Lascañas yesterday directly linked Vice President Sara Duterte to the so-called...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

By Cristina Chi | 3 days ago
A Department of Education director confirmed that starting next school year, schools will be having an earlier class opening...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte dares Marcos Jr.: Let&rsquo;s take drug test

Duterte dares Marcos Jr.: Let’s take drug test

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
The word war between President Marcos and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte continues, with the former leader on Tuesday challenging...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Calls for sustainable news business model mount after CNN Philippines closure

Calls for sustainable news business model mount after CNN Philippines closure

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
“As an educational institution that produces media practitioners, we stand with our alumni and with the media industry...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid Marcos-Duterte infighting, transport group seeks 'unity' vs PUVMP

Amid Marcos-Duterte infighting, transport group seeks 'unity' vs PUVMP

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
Transport group PISTON warned the public against being distracted by the recent spat between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Human rights panels urged to hear out Lasca&ntilde;as testimonies vs Dutertes

Human rights panels urged to hear out Lascañas testimonies vs Dutertes

7 hours ago
Palabay added that with several whistleblowers like Lascañas coming forward with their revelations, the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
CBCP warns of deception in people's initiative on Charter change

CBCP warns of deception in people's initiative on Charter change

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday, the CBCP President Pablo Virgilio David questioned the legitimacy of the people’s initiative,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with