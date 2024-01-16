DFA says PH committed to ‘One China policy’ after Marcos congratulates Taiwan’s president-elect

Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te gestures during a rally outside the headquarters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taipei on January 13, 2024, after winning the presidential election.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reiterated Tuesday the Philippines’ commitment to the “One China policy” after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated Taiwan’s new leader.

Marcos congratulated Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te on X Monday and said his government looks forward to “[collaborating closely], strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead.”

In a statement, the DFA said the message of Marcos was “his way of thanking” Taiwan for hosting nearly 200,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and conducting a “successful democratic process.”

“Nevertheless, the Philippines reaffirms its One China Policy,” the department said.

A joint communique signed by late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and Chinese premier Zhou Enlai in 1975 states that the Philippine recognizes the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as “the sole legal government of China,” and respects the position of Beijing that Taiwan is “an integral part of Chinese territory.”

This marked the second time in three days that the Philippines said it would continue to adhere to the policy, with the first instance occurring after Lai’s victory in Taiwan’s elections.

Lai, a pro-independence Taiwanese politician, secured an unprecedented third consecutive win for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Beijing has branded him as a threat to peace in the region.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to take the democratic island one day—by force, if necessary.

In a statement on X, Lai thanked Marcos for his congratulatory message.

“I deeply value the enduring friendship between Taiwan and the Philippines. I look forward to enhancing our economic and people-to-people ties while championing democracy, peace and prosperity in the region,” he said Monday.

Relations between the Philippines and China have deteriorated under Marcos Jr., who has sought to strengthen ties with the United States and push back against Beijing’s aggressions in the West Philippine Sea.