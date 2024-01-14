^

DOT eyes exceeding P1.5 trillion in domestic visitor receipts for 2024

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
January 14, 2024 | 11:57am
DOT eyes exceeding P1.5 trillion in domestic visitor receipts for 2024
Passengers crowd the counters as they troop early to the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 2, 2023 to avoid the influx of passengers heading to their respective provinces for the holy week break.
STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism Secretary Frasco said on Sunday that the Department of Tourism (DOT) aims to outperform the previous domestic visitor receipts, citing last year's strong performance.

"We hope to be able to surpass the P1.5 trillion pesos domestic visitors receipt na napunta sa ating ekonomiya noong 2022 (We hope to be able to surpass the P1.5 trillion pesos domestic visitors receipt recorded in 2022),” Franco said in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB.

According to Frasco, tourism-related employment had created 5 million jobs across the country.

Following President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s directives, the focus of the DOT is to enhance the overall tourist experience in 2024.

Frasco said that the DOT is planning to construct 18 tourist rest areas equipped with clean public restrooms to address practical concerns raised by tourists.

The DOT official also expressed her confidence in the 2024 outlook for the country's tourism industry, citing positive numbers from both international and domestic tourists. 

She shared plans to promote and develop emerging destinations under the Philippine Experience Program, extending beyond the well-known spots such as Cebu, Palawan, Boracay, Siargao, Metro Manila and Batangas.

Last year, the country surpassed its anticipated visitor arrivals, welcoming over five million tourists and generating tourism receipts exceeding P480 billion.

