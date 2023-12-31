Emulate Rizal’s genuine love for country – Marcos

President Marcos makes a floral offering at the monument of Jose Rizal to commemorate the 127th anniversary of the martyrdom and patriotism of the national hero yesterday. Inset shows the President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos leading the flag-raising rites at Rizal Park.

MANILA, Philippines — As the nation marked the 127th anniversary of the martyrdom of Jose Rizal yesterday, President Marcos called on Filipinos to emulate the national hero’s genuine love for the country and to have a deep sense of ownership of their motherland.

“I enjoin all of you to keep emulating the timeless values we can learn from his life and works,” Marcos said in his message yesterday.

“I also call on everyone to let the genuine love for the country that he lived out, and later died for, propel us to have a deep and personal sense of ownership for our land and our future,” he said.

The President arrived at the Rizal Monument in Rizal Park, Manila before 7 a.m. and was rendered arrival honors by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), followed by the raising of the Philippine flag.

He was joined by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and their children, Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, Joseph Simon Marcos and William Vincent Marcos.

Government officials, led by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, National Historical Commission of the Philippines chairman Emmanuel Franco Cairo and Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and the Philippine Army’s security and escort battalion, also attended the commemoration of Rizal Day.

More than a century after his heroism, Marcos said Rizal’s influence continues to be felt in a world that is still afflicted by greed, oppression and injustice in various forms.

He reminded Filipinos to continue striving to follow in the national hero’s footsteps with the same purpose, passion and nationalism in everything that they do, to overcome all the challenges that come their way.

“With our meaningful commemoration, may the ideals and spirit of Dr. Jose Rizal live on as we fully realize the Philippines that he and his contemporaries fought hard for,” the chief executive said.

‘Transcend differences’

Vice President Sara Duterte has urged Filipinos to take inspiration from Rizal in overcoming personal and national adversities through courage, sacrifices and willingness to set aside differences.

“But let us not confine Rizal’s legacy to history books. Today, we issue a call to action. Let us continue the vision that Rizal ignited and expand his legacy through the causes and dreams we champion in our time,” Duterte said yesterday in her Rizal Day message posted on her Facebook account.

“We must be brave in working for reforms and innovations, even if it means making significant sacrifices. Rizal’s life was a testament to the power of courage in the face of adversity,” she added.

Duterte said the commemoration of Rizal’s heroism must also inspire Filipinos to transcend differences and, instead, unite for a more progressive, resilient and inclusive country.

“Let this Rizal Day inspire every Filipino to rise above challenges, become catalysts for personal growth and development and remind one another that we possess the capacity to build and restore our nation. Let us transcend our differences and unite for a progressive, resilient and inclusive Philippines,” Duterte said.

Duterte, who is also the concurrent Education secretary, urged the youth to emulate Rizal’s passion for knowledge and use the obtained knowledge in carrying the nation forward.

“To the Filipino youth, Rizal’s values are an everlasting wellspring of inspiration. His curiosity and passion for knowledge serve as a beacon, showing us the path towards a brighter future. Let us honor his memory by nurturing our own hunger for knowledge and becoming the leaders who will carry our nation forward,” she said.

Heroism

Senators yesterday called on the public to emulate Rizal’s heroism.

“This Rizal Day, let us remember Rizal’s love for the nation, and how he sacrificed his life for our freedom,” Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said in Filipino.

“Let us continue his fight, and let us not make his sacrifices become futile. Let us unite in loving and defending our country and our fellow Filipinos,” he added.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda added that Rizal’s virtues should be the basis in fighting for the environment and in promoting the country’s heritage.

“Despite Dr. Rizal being martyred 127 years ago, his ideals remain timeless, and we should use that as a springboard to foster our love for our nation and become model citizens. The real way to give homage to one of our foremost heroes is to build upon the foundations that he laid when this archipelago was striving to find its identity – and build upon it for a better understanding of today,” she said.

“Dr. Rizal was very much ahead of society, as he understood the importance of taking pride in our heritage, as we can use it to go back to our roots and then go from there. He recognized the beauty of the country and its people, including the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship of Philippine textiles,” Legarda added.

Embrace Rizal’s spirit

House Speaker Martin Romualdez has urged Filipinos to “embrance” Rizal’s spirit.

“I call upon each of us to embrace Rizal’s spirit in our everyday actions. May his courage inspire us to confront our challenges with dignity and integrity. May his wisdom guide our decisions towards the betterment of our beloved country,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Romualdez noted Rizal was not merely a hero, but a “visionary whose deep insights and steadfast dedication to freedom laid the cornerstone of our national identity.”

“In commemorating his life and works, let us remember that Rizal was more than a historical figure; he was a symbol of hope and the epitome of what it means to love one’s country,” he added.

The Speaker underscored that Rizal’s bravery in opposing colonial tyranny and his profound affection for the Philippines remain as vital inspirations for every Filipino.

“In an era where our sovereignty and national identity face new challenges, we must live by Rizal’s ideals. Let’s foster unity, cherish our cultural heritage and continue to build a nation that our children can inherit with pride – a nation that fulfills the dreams and aspirations of Dr. Jose Rizal,” Romualdez said.

Rizal’s aspirations

The AFP will continue to champion Rizal’s aspiration for a truly independent nation, said Brawner.

“As the men and women of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, we seek to

become agents of peace who take great pride in the fundamental core of our mandate: Protecting the People, Securing the State – as through this we continue to champion Dr. Jose Rizal’s aspirations for a truly independent nation,” the Armed Forces chief of staff said in his message yesterday during the ceremony.

Brawner said that, as catalysts of peace, the AFP and its soldiers should continue echoing Rizal’s advocacy of genuine reform and development, through peaceful and justified means, for the Filipino people and the Philippines.

He said that for 127 years, Rizal was able to inculcate an irrevocable heritage of patriotism and wisdom that transcends all sectors of society to this day.

“With the multitude of systems, methods and mechanisms available now at our disposal, we must utilize them to continue bringing peace to the communities and defend our territorial boundaries, more than ever,” Brawner said.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices of uniformed personnel in upholding the values that Rizal esteemed: “The leadership and commitment that exemplifies the spirit of service and selflessness of our institution.”

“With this, the AFP encourages all Filipinos from all walks of life to embody the

nobility of Gat Jose Rizal’s resolute and unconditional loyalty to our flag, country and the Filipino people as we exercise our rights and privileges borne out of our national hero’s sacrifice,” Brawner added.

He said that the AFP must put people and country first, above all else, in everything that it does.

History

Rizal Day is a regular holiday in the Philippines that commemorates the works and life of the national hero.

The Philippine Revolutionary Government, led by Emilio Aguinaldo, declared on Dec. 21, 1898 that Dec. 30 of every year be a day of national mourning in honor of Rizal and other victims of the Philippine revolution.

Rizal’s first monument was erected and unveiled on Dec. 30, 1898 in Daet, Camarines Norte.

On Sept. 28, 1901, Act No. 243 was issued granting the right to use public land at Luneta – now Rizal Park – in Manila to erect a statue of the national hero.

Under Republic Act 229, which was enacted in 1948, a committee was created to take charge of the proper celebration of Rizal Day in every municipality and chartered city.

Rizal was a Filipino nationalist and writer who advocated political reforms in the Philippines under Spanish colonial rule.

He was born in Calamba, Laguna on June 19, 1861.

Rizal became famous for his classic novels, “Noli Me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo,” which awakened the minds of Filipinos in the struggle against foreign colonizers.

He was executed by Spanish authorities on Dec. 30, 1896 at Bagumbayan for rebellion after the Philippine revolution broke out, which was mainly inspired by his writings. – Elizabeth Marcelo, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Sheila Crisostomo, Jose Rodel Clapano