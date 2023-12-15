Transport strike 'until New Year' set vs 2024 prohibition on unconsolidated jeepneys

MANILA, Philippines — Transport groups Piston and Manibela are set to link arms again for a two-week transport strike starting December 18 to protest the widespread prohibition of unconsolidated PUVs starting January.

The announcement comes after officials from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) signed the controversial Memorandum Circular 2023-051 on Thursday.

In all routes WITHOUT CONSOLIDATED [Transport Service Entities], all Provisional Authorities (PA) issued to INDIVIDUAL OPERATORS are DEEMED REVOKED effective 01 January 2024, and the units authorized therein shall not be confirmed for purposes of registration as public utility vehicles.

"Our transport strike, our protest, had only begun. Next week, Piston and Manibela are going to continue with the tigil-pasada one week until Christmas or until the end of the year," said Manibela president Mar Valbuena in Filipino on Friday.

"Transport strike starting Monday... It might even be extended until January."

Valbuena gave the announcement after joining Piston's latest transport strike, which is currently on its second day.

Piston, who claims to have paralyzed 90% of Metro Manila's major routes on Thursday, earlier called for the junking of the December 31 deadline for consolidation under cooperatives — a move that could take away the livelihood of 140,000 jeepney and UV Express drivers, excluding 60,000 operators.

"On January 1, we are planning to wage a nationwide transportation strike," said Piston president Mody Floranda.

"We will not rest any more. We will only convene and plan a large protest rally or get ready for an enormous transport strike on the first month of 2024. We [Valbuena and I] have already talked last night in front of the LTFRB and we decided that we will join each other in this fight. This doesn't only concern PISTON but the whole transportation sector and Filipino citizenry."

PUV operators who filed can continue to operate

LTFRB's latest circular, which is being implemented in connection with the PUV Modernization Program, however clarified that all those with have consolidated or applied for consolidation until the end of 2023 will be allowed to operate.

All CONSOLIDATED TSEs and those INDIVIDUAL OPERATORS with FILED APPLICATION FOR CONSOLIDATION on or before 31 December 2023 SHALL CONTINUE TO OPERATE under their existing PROVISIONAL AUTHORITY (PA) which shall be valid until 31 December 2024 or upon issuance of [Certificate of Public Convenience or franchise], whichever comes first.

They also added that the 6-9-12 month scheme earlier set for the substitution of old/existing traditional and UV Express units under MC 2021-021 and MC 2022-033 are hereby set aside and will be subject to subsequent issuance of the Department of Transportation.

Under the PUVMP, traditional jeepney and UV Express operators who consolidate will be given a certain amount of time to modernize into more eco-friendly e-jeeps or minibuses — vehicles that could cost up to P2.8 million each.

'Deadline to worsen transport crisis'

Transportation advocates, on the other hand, threw their support to struggling drivers and fellow commuters, saying that the December 31 deadline to consolidate under the PUVMP will only worsen the country's crisis.

The Move as One Coalition, in a statement on Friday, demanded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the following:

extend the deadline for consolidation to one year and to talk to striking workers

prioritize the provision of additional public transportation such as buses and jeeps during rush hour

prioritize and improve transportation for workers who demand "just transition"

"There is only a little time left for President Marcos to stop the worsening crisis that will will unfold this coming 2024," said the Move as One Coalition.

"The lives of millions of commuters, drivers and their families rest in his hands. We hope that he listens."