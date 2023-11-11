^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 1:15pm
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness
Mayon Volcano in Albay on June 14, 2023
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 after it showed an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

 

vuukle comment

ALBAY

ALERT LEVEL 3

LEGAZPI CITY

MAYON VOLCANO

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
56 more Filipinos exit Gaza through Rafah border crossing

56 more Filipinos exit Gaza through Rafah border crossing

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
This brings the total number of Filipinos evacuating from the Gaza Strip to 98 out of the estimated population of 137 Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Watch out for restoration of Vice President Sara&rsquo;s secret funds&rsquo;

‘Watch out for restoration of Vice President Sara’s secret funds’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 7 hours ago
The public must be vigilant in monitoring the budget process to prevent the restoration of Vice President Sara Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
China blasts Philippine vessel anew with water cannon

China blasts Philippine vessel anew with water cannon

By Michael Punongbayan | 7 hours ago
China Coast Guard and militia vessels again used water cannons and made dangerous maneuvers in an attempt yesterday to block...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice Sara thanks Imee for supporting Duterte family

Vice Sara thanks Imee for supporting Duterte family

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte yesterday thanked the President’s sister Sen. Imee Marcos for her...
Headlines
fbtw
56 more Pinoys leave Gaza

56 more Pinoys leave Gaza

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
More Filipinos have fled from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and are on their way to Cairo, Egypt, President Marcos announced...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Timor-Leste leader backs rules-based approach in West Philippine Sea

Timor-Leste leader backs rules-based approach in West Philippine Sea

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
imor-Leste is backing the Philippines’ “rules-based approach” in dealing with disputes in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Cobonpue named Pratt &lsquo;Legend&rsquo;

Cobonpue named Pratt ‘Legend’

15 hours ago
Internationally acclaimed Filipino furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue received the Pratt Legends of 2023 award last Thursday...
Headlines
fbtw
First &lsquo;green justice zone&rsquo; launched in Palawan

First ‘green justice zone’ launched in Palawan

By Nillicent Bautista | 15 hours ago
The Justice Sector Coordinating Council launched yesterday the country’s first-ever “green justice zone”...
Headlines
fbtw
On Veterans Day, envoy sees stronger&nbsp;Philippines-US alliance

On Veterans Day, envoy sees stronger Philippines-US alliance

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
Citing shared history and recognizing how Filipino and American soldiers have fought bravely together in the past, United...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard getting 5 new vessels from Japan

Coast Guard getting 5 new vessels from Japan

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Expect a significant improvement in the operational capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard with the approval of P29.3-billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with