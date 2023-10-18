Sara tells supporters to brace for higher cost of goods in thank you message

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday assured her supporters that her rejected request for confidential funds was minuscule compared to the tough economic times brought by the continued surge in prices.

Comparing the debate on confidential funds with the possible economic impact of wars being waged globally, Duterte stressed that the challenges in politics are “small compared to the greater challenge to our economy brought by the possibility of a worsening war” between Israel and Hamas as well as Ukraine and Russia.

Duterte also described the pushback against her request for the secret lump sum — P650 million in total — as “interference” with the budget, while thanking her supporters and expressing empathy for their “frustration and anger” on her behalf.

“I am encouraging each of you to focus on preparing for the tough times ahead, especially with the continued rise in food prices and other commodities,” Duterte said in Filipino.

The vice president also concluded her statement with a call for unity and for those at odds to work together for the country’s welfare.

Duterte’s statement comes after ranking members of the House of Representatives traded barbs with Duterte’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, over the House’s decision to reallocate the vice president’s requested confidential funds.

After debates on the hefty allocations of confidential expenses in the proposed 2024 budget, the House decided to reallocate the confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President, the Department of Education and other civilian agencies to agencies focused on the defense of the West Philippine Sea.

Hours later, the former chief executive went on a public tirade over the move and accused House Speaker Martin Romualdez of going on a witch hunt against the vice president. Rodrigo also accused Romualdez of misusing public funds and politicking by way of “swallowing pork barrel.”

House leaders took exception with what they perceived as an attack on the lower chamber and called on the former president to cease from making accusations of corruption, pointing out that he also threatened to kill one of their own on live television.

Inflation is perceived to be the Marcos administration’s weakest point, according to a recent survey on public sentiment, with the inflation of rice prices soaring to a 14-year-high in September despite Marcos’ imposition of a controversial price cap on the household staple.

A Pulse Asia survey in October found that public disapproval of how the Marcos government is handling inflation has risen to 56% in September from 37% in June.

A separate Pulse Asia poll also showed that Marcos and Duterte suffered double-digit declines in approval ratings from June to September. Both, however, maintained majority support from the public.