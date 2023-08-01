More Filipinos are traveling solo â€“ report

More Filipinos are traveling solo – report

MANILA, Philippines — Latest data from travel hosting platform Airbnb revealed that more Filipinos are traveling solo.

The platform recorded a 185% year-on-year growth in solo travel in 2022 compared to 2021.

Airbnb data also showed a 200% surge in private room bookings last year. The company said that private rooms at an average of P2,200 per night are increasingly popular among solo travelers on the platform.

With the platform’s increasing popularity, Airbnb claims that private room hosts earned over P540 million last year.

To support the growing demand for solo travel, Airbnb has expanded its "Solo Traveller Safety" feature to over 50 languages, including Tagalog. This allows solo travelers to access expert tips, share their reservation itinerary with loved ones, and add an emergency contact to their profile.

The growing number of solo travelers in the country is part of a larger global trend of traveling solo. In 2022, 16% of Americans traveled alone. This number ballooned up to 25% or 83 million American solo travelers in 2023.

Meanwhile, some local government units are stepping up to make traveling safer for Filipinos and tourists.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the local government is taking efforts to make the city inclusive for all types of tourists. —Intern, Ingrid Alexandrea Delgado