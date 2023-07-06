^

Detained drug suspect Dera admits sneaking out of NBI for trips to Tagaytay, high-class restaurants

Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 5:36pm
Detained drug suspect Dera admits sneaking out of NBI for trips to Tagaytay, high-class restaurants
National Bureau of Investigation inmate Jose Adrian Dera, who is detained on drug charges, answers questions during a hearing of the Senate committee on justice and human rights yesterday.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — A co-accused of detained former senator Leila de Lima had reportedly been given special treatment in jail, allowing him to temporarily leave prison to eat in high-class restaurants and take trips to Tagaytay and Batangas, discussions during a Senate hearing found.

During the Senate probe, which sought to find out how Jose Adrian "Jad" Dera managed to escape the National Bureau of Investigation detention center to go on dates, a representative of the Department of Justice also said that they have received unverified information about how detainees can make payments in exchange for special treatment.

Dera was intercepted late last month as he was heading back to NBI headquarters in Manila. He was found to be carrying firearms, cash and other contraband, and security camera footage showed him eating at a buffet restaurant with his alleged girlfriend in Makati while he was out.

During the Senate hearing, Dera confessed to having entered and exited the NBI detention facility multiple times without authorization. However, he maintained that he did not bribe the NBI agents who accompanied him during these trips.

This includes one trip that Dera confirmed was a "joyride" while escorting another inmate's transfer to a Cavite jail. Dera said he also went on a "date" at a Makati restaurant and on a trip to Calatagan in Batangas.

The drug suspect was also allowed to go to Tagaytay City a day before he and the jail guards escorting him were caught.

Five of the arrested jail guards testified before the Senate panel, stating that they were merely heeding the orders of their immediate supervisor, Randy Godoy. They alleged that Godoy was the one calling the shots whenever Dera was permitted to leave the NBI compound for trips.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, the panel chair, quipped during the hearing that Dera had taken trips in the style of "It's More Fun in the Philippines," referring to the tourism department's previous campaign slogan.

Detainees can only leave the detention center under two circumstances: if they are permitted by a court order or in the case of a medical emergency requiring immediate attention, according to NBI Director Medardo de Lemos.

Checks and balances 

Tolentino also said that the panel will study the creation of a possible new law wherein the NBI’s detention functions could be transferred to another entity to ensure “checks and balances.”

“Hindi yung nasa sariling bakuran nalang ang nag-aapprove at nagpapabalik (It's not only those within their own backyard who approve and allow returns),” Tolentino added. 

The senator added that they will consider increasing the budget for personnel to ensure that there is no surplus of “non-accountable personnel” who can be easily circumvented by inmates committing irregularities.

“We are learning many things from this incident,” Tolentino said. — Cristina Chi with reports by The STAR / Ralph Edwin Villanueva

