^

Headlines

FDA warns: Unauthorized 'lato-lato' toys are possible health hazards

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 1:43pm
FDA warns: Unauthorized 'lato-lato' toys are possible health hazards
Photo shows a lato-lato toy sold online
Released / Food and Drug Administration

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration cautioned the public from purchasing and using "unnotified" lato-lato toys sold to the public — a product which they say could lead to potential hazards due to lack of proper authorization from experts.

In its Advisory 2023-1299, the FDA identified a certain glow-in-the-dark lato-lato toy being sold by a Shoppee store online, stating that the product showed no valid certificate of product notification.

"[T]he manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of any health product without the proper authorization from the FDA is prohibited," said the agency in a statement signed last Tuesday.

"Since the abovementioned unnotified toy and childcare article product has not gone through the notification process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their quality and safety. The use of such violative product may pose health risks to consumers."

 

 

Lato-lato, also known as "clackers," "clankers" or "ker-bangers," are toys popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The plaything is currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity in Indonesia and the Philippines in the late 2022 and 2023.

The items are composed of two plastic spheres suspended on a single string which makes a loud clacking sound when swung up and down.

According to the FDA, potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be a part of a toy including but not limited to:

  • endocrine disruption
  • reproductive effects
  • development effects

The public is also warned of possible injuries, choking or suffucation arising from its small or broken parts.

"In light of the foregoing, the public is advised not to purchase the aforementioned violative toy and childcare article product," the FDA added.

"All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute violative toy and childcare article product until they have fully complied with the rules and regulation of the FDA."

The public could check if a product is notified with the FDA by using their verification portal accessible at this link.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

HEALTH HAZARD

TOY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PCGG building sold for P800&nbsp;million &ndash; COA

PCGG building sold for P800 million – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
A building in Mandaluyong City, where the Presidential Commission on Good Government had its offices, was sold for P800 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon ashfall reaches foot-slope villages; Evacuees swell to 20,000

Mayon ashfall reaches foot-slope villages; Evacuees swell to 20,000

By Cet Dematera | 15 hours ago
Mayon Volcano in Albay continued its silent effusion of fresh lava in the past three days that has reached as far as two kilometers...
Headlines
fbtw
BFAR: Foreign vessels curtailed Philippine fish catch in 2022

BFAR: Foreign vessels curtailed Philippine fish catch in 2022

By Bella Cariaso | 6 hours ago
PAG-ASA ISLAND – The almost unfettered operation of foreign fishing vessels in Philippine waters contributed to the...
Headlines
fbtw

Shoot them dead? Bato says cops deserve due process

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa laughed off the recent pronouncement of former president Rodrigo Duterte to “shoot dead” police officers involved in the drug trade, knowing his former boss’ propensity...
Headlines
fbtw
Wage board sets public hearing for Metro wage hike

Wage board sets public hearing for Metro wage hike

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board is set to conduct a public hearing next week regarding the demand of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274564
            [Title] => Slow lava flow, persistent sulfur dioxide emission from Mayon â€” volcanologists
            [Summary] => The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Saturday that Mayon Volcano continues to exhibit high levels of unrest, as the volcano persistently emits lava and sulfur dioxide.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 14:10:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/mayon-volcano-1_2023-06-17_14-11-53158_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274558
            [Title] => Oil spill removal in Oriental Mindoro finally complete â€” Coast Guard
            [Summary] => The Philippine Coast Guard announced the completion of the oil removal and recovery operations in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro â€” months after the unfortunate sinking of the MT Princess Empress inÂ February 2023.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 12:58:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806091
            [AuthorName] => James Relativo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/3546178276963855558601333574694855207018850n_2023-06-17_12-19-47481_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274556
            [Title] => Mostly fair weather expected across Philippines, localized thunderstorms possible â€” PAGASA
            [Summary] => State weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday that while no weather disturbance is anticipated to enter the Philippine boundary, the country may still experience rain showers due to various weather systems over the weekend.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 11:54:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/pagasa-weather_2023-06-17_11-55-59593_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274553
            [Title] => Philippines maintains Tier 1 status vs human trafficking for 8 years straight
            [Summary] => The Philippines has once again been recognized by the United States government for its "commitment in combatting human trafficking and labor exploitation," earning the country its eighth Tier 1 status, according to the Bureau of Immigration.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 11:49:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806091
            [AuthorName] => James Relativo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/09/24/ofw_2022-09-24_22-14-46470_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274476
            [Title] => Rollback in pump prices seen next week
            [Summary] => Motorists can recover from the hefty price hikes implemented by oil companies last Tuesday, with pump prices expected to decline next week.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 10:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805259
            [AuthorName] => Richmond Mercurio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/10_2023-06-16_22-48-16778_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Slow lava flow, persistent sulfur dioxide emission from Mayon &mdash; volcanologists

Slow lava flow, persistent sulfur dioxide emission from Mayon — volcanologists

1 hour ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Saturday that Mayon Volcano continues to exhibit high levels...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill removal in Oriental Mindoro finally complete &mdash; Coast Guard

Oil spill removal in Oriental Mindoro finally complete — Coast Guard

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard announced the completion of the oil removal and recovery operations in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro...
Headlines
fbtw
Mostly fair weather expected across Philippines, localized thunderstorms possible &mdash; PAGASA

Mostly fair weather expected across Philippines, localized thunderstorms possible — PAGASA

3 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday that while no weather disturbance is anticipated to enter the Philippine boundary,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines maintains Tier 1 status vs human trafficking for 8 years straight

Philippines maintains Tier 1 status vs human trafficking for 8 years straight

By James Relativo | 3 hours ago
The Philippines has once again been recognized by the United States government for its "commitment in combatting human trafficking...
Headlines
fbtw
Rollback in pump prices seen next week

Rollback in pump prices seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 5 hours ago
Motorists can recover from the hefty price hikes implemented by oil companies last Tuesday, with pump prices expected to decline...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with