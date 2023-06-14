BFAR ban threatens livelihood of crab farmers in Sorsogon — group

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s regulations on the collection of mangrove crablets are threatening the livelihood of crab farmers and small fishers in Sorsogon province, residents said Wednesday.

Crab gatherers from Gubat town requested a dialogue with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to present the socio-economic effects of Fisheries Administrative Order 264, which prohibits the farming, transportation and sale of the following:

Mangrove crablets

Mangrove crab, juvenile

Mangrove crablets less than 12 centimeters carapace width

Gravid mangrove crab

According to BFAR, the gathering of mangrove crablets from the wild for aquaculture and export purposes had gone unregulated over the years, which may result in stock depletion and growth overfishing.

But members of Save Gubat Bay Movement (SGBM) stressed their method of gathering mangrove crablets is sustainable.

“We cannot destroy or deplete supplies of this type of crab because our livelihood and the future of our families depend on it,” SGBM said in a letter to BFAR.

“In fact, our organization is active in protecting mangroves and the coast that serve as nesting grounds and homes for crabs. We also strongly oppose activities and projects that threaten the ecosystem and the habitat of crabs,” the alliance said.

They added there was no thorough consultation with the affected sectors before the implementation of the BFAR order.

The order was temporarily suspended in March 2021 to further support the aquaculture industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension was revoked upon the lifting of the national state of emergency due to the health crisis.