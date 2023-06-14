^

June 28 declared a regular holiday for Eid'l Adha

June 14, 2023 | 5:30pm
June 28 declared a regular holiday for Eid'l Adha
In this July 2020 photo, Muslims practice social distancing at Salam Mosque in Salam Compound during their noon time prayer, a day ahead of Eid al-Adha.
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared June 28 a regular holiday in observance of Eid'l Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation 258, which declared the feast a regular holiday throughout the country, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Eid'l Adha is among the two Islamic holidays celebrated across the world every year.

It marks the end of hajj, a key pillar of Islam that able-bodied Muslims must undertake at least once in their lives.

Eid’l Fitr, which commemorates the end of Ramadan, is the other important holiday of Islam. 

Employees who would report to work on regular holidays are to be paid 200% of their daily wage rate in the first eight hours.

Workers must receive an additional 30% of their hourly rate that day for work rendered in excess of eight hours or overtime.

Those who will not show up at work on regular holidays will still receive 100% of their rate. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

