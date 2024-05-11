^

Marcos hands over P210-M aid to El Niño-hit Mindanao LGUs, provinces

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 11, 2024 | 1:06pm
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. extended PhP100 million in Presidential assistance to the provincial governments of Sultan Kudarat and Cotabato on Friday
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. distributed millions worth of aid to local officials in a bid to help Mindaoan farmers and fisherfolks reeling from the effects of the devastating El Niño.

Marcos handed over the financial aid as the Department of Agriculture earlier estimated damages and losses to agriculture at around P5.9 billion, sending over 207 cities and municipalities to a state of calamity.

The chief executive distributed the cash assistance to the following areas in separate ceremonial turnovers on Friday:

  • General Santos City: P10 million
  • South Cotabato province: P50 million
  • Saranggani province: P50 million
  • Sultan Kudarat province: P50 milllion
  • Cotabato province: P50 million

Among the presidential assistance provided were in the form of irrigation projects, rice mill facilities, farming tools, and fertilizers for farmers as well as help for fisherfolk from the DA.

"I went here not only to personally thank our friends in GenSan and South Cotabato, but to also to show trust and a vote of confidence in your capacity to reach a prosperous and bright future," said Marcos in Filipino.

"Were are here to give assistance and aid to our farmers, fisherfolk, and their families amid the drought brought about by El Niño."

The president likewise assured the farmers, fisherfolk and residents of Sultant Kudarat that the state will exhaust all resources to ensure that no one will be left behind.

In line with this, the DA also distributed seedlings, fertilizers, pumping equipment and other agricultural machineries.

PAGASA characterizes El Niño by unusually warmer than average sea surface temperatures, while increasing the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions.

While the state weather bureau earlier saw the weakening of El Niño, the DA is already bracing for a "more destructive" La Niña.

"In our 'Bagong Pilipinas,' the government is united so that we will together overcome the calamities and challenges we're facing," Marcos said.

