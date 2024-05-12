^

House bill on overseas online voting hurdles 2nd reading

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
May 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Session hall at the House of Representatives
PNA / File photo courtesy of House Press and Public Affairs

MANILA, Philippines — Moves to allow internet registration and voting among overseas Filipinos gained ground at the House of Representatives, which approved a measure on this on second reading.

House Bill No. 19178 hurdled the second reading during a plenary session of the House last Wednesday. It shall amend Republic Act 9189 or the Overseas Absentee Voting Act of 2003.

The bill, which shall be known as “Overseas Electronic Registration and Voting Act,” will allow qualified Filipinos abroad to vote “by electronic means, including, but not limited to web-based portals and other internet-based technologies to receive ballots and cast votes thereon.”

Currently Filipinos abroad cast their votes either in person at any post abroad or at any designated voting center outside the post by mail, while registration is done in person.

The measure mandates the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to institute safeguards to protect the data privacy rights of overseas voters.

Based on a committee report, the proposed bill is intended to expand the options for registration and voting for Filipino overseas.

OFW partylist Rep. Marissa Magsino, who principally authored the bill, said this development is a triumph for overseas Filipinos.

Magsino noted that allowing internet voting will provide Filipinos abroad with an “alternative, viable, convenient and secured means to exercise their right of suffrage, thereby allowing them to help shape the future of their families and their motherland.”

“Half the battle is won and I consider this a victory for our overseas voters. We have long been fighting for internet voting and somehow, our efforts are starting to bear fruit,” she added.

Citing data from the Comelec, she said the turnout of voters among overseas Filipinos has been low. Of the 1.69 million registered overseas voters, including OFWs, only around 600,000 or 35.5 percent actually voted in the 2022 national and local elections.

“The low voter turnout of overseas voters is a case of electoral disenfranchisement, regardless of whether voluntary or involuntary nature,” she said.

Magsino added that overseas Filipinos have long been clamoring for internet voting, especially those who do not have rest days to vote or those whose worksite is far from the Philippine embassies or consulate offices.

