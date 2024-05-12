Bong Revilla to seek reelection

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union, Philippines — Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. will seek reelection in the May 2025 midterm elections, his son, Cavite 1st District Representative Jolo Revilla, told The STAR here Friday.

Jolo said his father will run under the banner of the Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas CMD) which has allied with President Marcos’ Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and other political parties coalesced with the administration.

The senator was supposed to be the guest speaker during the distribution of cash assistance to tricycle drivers in La Union, but Jolo replaced him due to leg cramps.

Around 4,000 tricycle drivers were given P2,000 cash assistance each during the distribution program at the Civic Center here and in Caba, La Union.

The beneficiaries were validated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development under its program Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation.

The office of Sen. Revilla coordinated with DSWD and local officials here to facilitate the distribution.

The younger Revilla was accompanied by La Union officials led by Rep. Paolo Ortega and Vice Governor Mario Ortega.