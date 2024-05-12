^

DSWD wants 4Ps cash aid increased

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
May 12, 2024 | 12:00am
DSWD wants 4Ps cash aid increased
Residents of Batasan in Quezon City receive cash aid at Quezon City Polytechnic Univesity from the government's social amelioration package.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — Due to the continuing rise in inflation rates, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is pushing for an adjustment in the cash grants given to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao said on Friday that they recognize the need to adjust the 4Ps cash aid.

Dumlao noted the DSWD is now working with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in “trying to find the best index to use for the automatic adjustment” of the benefits.

“I would like to reiterate what DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said that adjusting the cash grants of 4Ps beneficiaries is not just timely but that it also preserves the value of the grants,” she added.

According to Dumlao, it is important for DSWD to work with NEDA and PSA to come up with the right amount to ensure that the 4Ps grants will be able to cushion the impact of inflation.

She cited the inflation rate has inched up to 3.8 percent in April from 3.7 percent in March.

The 4Ps is the national poverty reduction strategy and human capital investment program of the Philippine government and currently caters to 4.4 million household-beneficiaries nationwide.

Under the program, beneficiaries receive cash grants if they comply with the conditions of sending their children to school, bringing them to health centers for check-up and attending the monthly Family Development Sessions.

Family-beneficiaries receive cash grant of P300 a month for each child enrolled in daycare or elementary school; P500 a month for each child enrolled in junior high school and P700 a month for each child enrolled in senior high school for a maximum of 10 months a year.

Each beneficiary household also gets P750 a month in health and nutrition grants and a P650 monthly rice assistance.

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT
