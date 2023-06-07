^

Headlines

More bivalent vaccines needed – disease expert

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
June 7, 2023 | 12:00am
More bivalent vaccines needed â€“ disease expert
“If we will prioritize our healthcare workers and the elderly, there will be around two to three million of them. We hope that we will be able to acquire more... These bivalent vaccines are very important,” Dr. Rontgene Solante said at the Laging Handa public briefing. 
AFP / Yaksin Akgul

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines should acquire more bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as the bivalent jabs donated by Lithuania are insufficient for the vulnerable population, an infectious disease expert said yesterday. 

“If we will prioritize our healthcare workers and the elderly, there will be around two to three million of them. We hope that we will be able to acquire more... These bivalent vaccines are very important,” Dr. Rontgene Solante said at the Laging Handa public briefing. 

More than 390,000 doses of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Lithuanian government arrived late Saturday
 night. 

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier said it had resumed negotiations with the COVAX Facility regarding its donation of around 1,002,000 bivalent vaccines, which were supposed to arrive last March. 

The delivery of these vaccines had been put on hold due to the lifting of the state of calamity, discontinuing the implementation of measures to address the pandemic.   
Solante added that the immunocompromised and those with comorbidities should also be prioritized in the rollout of the bivalent jabs. 

In a department memorandum, the DOH stated that those eligible to get the bivalent doses are health care workers and senior citizens for their third booster shot. 

Arcturus wave is over  

Meanwhile, the Philippines has survived the critical stage of the Arcturus subvariant as positivity rates nationwide are declining.   

“Based on what we can see, the downward trend of positivity rates and hospitalization rate, I think we have passed that critical stage of the Arcturus [wave],” Solante said.   

The latest COVID-19 Biosurveillance Report of the DOH showed there are 44 cases of the XBB.1.16 subvariant detected in the country. — Rhodina Villanueva 

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications,...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Depression Chedeng slightly intensifies as it lingers over Philippine Sea

Tropical Depression Chedeng slightly intensifies as it lingers over Philippine Sea

7 hours ago
Tropical depression Chedeng has slightly intensified as it moves around the Philippine Sea, still far from reaching landmass,...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng

LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng

12 hours ago
The tropical depression called Chedeng was the country’s third cyclone this year.
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Kuwait can &lsquo;do more&rsquo; to protect Filipino migrant workers

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household worker try to escape from their...
Headlines
fbtw
Pandemic preps, wider healthcare access should be new health chief's priorities

Pandemic preps, wider healthcare access should be new health chief's priorities

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
Newly appointed health secretary Ted Herbosa should prioritize the country's long-term plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272060
            [Title] => No Chinese vesselsseen at joint Coast Guard drills
            [Summary] => No Chinese vessels were spotted during the Kaagapay maritime exercises of the Philippine Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard yesterday here, the PCG said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807689
            [AuthorName] => Mark Ernest Villeza
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/1_2023-06-06_23-19-54169_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272054
            [Title] => DepEd eyeing school break â€˜learning campâ€™
            [Summary] => A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the additional work will deprive teachers of time to rest.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804764
            [AuthorName] => Janvic Mateo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/2_2023-06-06_23-07-34325_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272045
            [Title] => LPA becomes storm Chedeng
            [Summary] => Tropical cyclone Chedeng could intensify into a storm over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and may continue to intensify into a typhoon by tomorrow.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/3_2023-06-06_22-58-27164_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272040
            [Title] => DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support
            [Summary] => Messages of support greeted President Marcosâ€™ appointment of Gilbert Teodoro as defense secretary and Teodoro Herbosa as health chief, as they took their oath of office at MalacaÃ±ang yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804761
            [AuthorName] => Helen Flores
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/4-1_2023-06-06_22-51-52772_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272037
            [Title] => Koreanâ€™s killers at Camp Crame convicted; â€˜brainsâ€™ cleared
            [Summary] => A Pampanga court has sentenced a police officer and a former aide at the National Bureau of Investigation to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo at Camp Crame in 2016.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805083
            [AuthorName] => Emmanuel Tupas
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/5-2_2023-06-06_22-48-06534_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
No Chinese vesselsseen at joint Coast Guard drills

No Chinese vesselsseen at joint Coast Guard drills

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
No Chinese vessels were spotted during the Kaagapay maritime exercises of the Philippine Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard and...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyeing school break &lsquo;learning camp&rsquo;

DepEd eyeing school break ‘learning camp’

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA becomes storm Chedeng

LPA becomes storm Chedeng

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Tropical cyclone Chedeng could intensify into a storm over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and may continue to intensify...
Headlines
fbtw
DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support

DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Messages of support greeted President Marcos’ appointment of Gilbert Teodoro as defense secretary and Teodoro Herbosa...
Headlines
fbtw
Korean&rsquo;s killers at Camp Crame convicted; &lsquo;brains&rsquo; cleared

Korean’s killers at Camp Crame convicted; ‘brains’ cleared

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A Pampanga court has sentenced a police officer and a former aide at the National Bureau of Investigation to life in prison...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with