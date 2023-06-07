More bivalent vaccines needed â€“ disease expert

More bivalent vaccines needed – disease expert

“If we will prioritize our healthcare workers and the elderly, there will be around two to three million of them. We hope that we will be able to acquire more... These bivalent vaccines are very important,” Dr. Rontgene Solante said at the Laging Handa public briefing.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines should acquire more bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as the bivalent jabs donated by Lithuania are insufficient for the vulnerable population, an infectious disease expert said yesterday.

More than 390,000 doses of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Lithuanian government arrived late Saturday

night.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier said it had resumed negotiations with the COVAX Facility regarding its donation of around 1,002,000 bivalent vaccines, which were supposed to arrive last March.

The delivery of these vaccines had been put on hold due to the lifting of the state of calamity, discontinuing the implementation of measures to address the pandemic.

Solante added that the immunocompromised and those with comorbidities should also be prioritized in the rollout of the bivalent jabs.

In a department memorandum, the DOH stated that those eligible to get the bivalent doses are health care workers and senior citizens for their third booster shot.

Arcturus wave is over

Meanwhile, the Philippines has survived the critical stage of the Arcturus subvariant as positivity rates nationwide are declining.

“Based on what we can see, the downward trend of positivity rates and hospitalization rate, I think we have passed that critical stage of the Arcturus [wave],” Solante said.

The latest COVID-19 Biosurveillance Report of the DOH showed there are 44 cases of the XBB.1.16 subvariant detected in the country. — Rhodina Villanueva