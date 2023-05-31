Only Batanes, parts of Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 1 due to 'Betty'

MANILA, Philippines — Only Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 Wednesday afternoon due to Typhoon Betty (Mawar), according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Residents of Batanes, Calayan Island, Babuyan Island and Camiguin Island will experience strong winds from Betty, PAGASA said in its 5pm bulletin.

Betty was last spotted 410 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat in Batanes, with peak winds of up to 120 km per hour near the center gusts of up to 150 kph.

It was moving northward at 15 kph.

What to expect

La Union and Benguet may have up to 200 millimeters of accumulated rainfall, while Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and Abra may experience up to 100 mm of accumulated rainfall until Thursday afternoon.

This may trigger floods and landslides, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards and in areas that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall recently.

Betty is enhancing the southwest monsoon (habagat), which will dump heavy rain on parts of Mimaropa and Antique in Western Visayas until Thursday morning.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring occasional to frequent wind gusts to:

Western Visayas

Aurora

Quezon province

Mimaropa

Bicol region

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Parts of Cagayan Valley that are not under any wind signals

According to PAGASA, the typhoon may weaken steadily over the next five days due to cooler ocean waters, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear. Betty may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, and into a tropical storm Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Betty is expected to accelerate until Thursday morning, and may leave the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday evening or early Friday.

Forecast position

June 1, 2 AM: 460 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

June 1, 2 PM: 640 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

June 2, 2 AM: 835 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

June 2, 2 PM: 1,050 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

June 3, 2 AM: 1,300 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico