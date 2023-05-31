^

Only Batanes, parts of Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 1 due to 'Betty'

May 31, 2023 | 5:45pm
Only Batanes, parts of Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 1 due to 'Betty'
Satellite image shows Typhoon Betty (Mawar) on May 31, 2023
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Only Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 Wednesday afternoon due to Typhoon Betty (Mawar), according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Residents of Batanes, Calayan Island, Babuyan Island and Camiguin Island will experience strong winds from Betty, PAGASA said in its 5pm bulletin.

Betty was last spotted 410 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat in Batanes, with peak winds of up to 120 km per hour near the center gusts of up to 150 kph.

It was moving northward at 15 kph.

What to expect

La Union and Benguet may have up to 200 millimeters of accumulated rainfall, while Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and Abra may experience up to 100 mm of accumulated rainfall until Thursday afternoon.

This may trigger floods and landslides, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards and in areas that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall recently.

Betty is enhancing the southwest monsoon (habagat), which will dump heavy rain on parts of Mimaropa and Antique in Western Visayas until Thursday morning.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring occasional to frequent wind gusts to:

  • Western Visayas
  • Aurora
  • Quezon province
  • Mimaropa
  • Bicol region
  • Ilocos Region
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Parts of Cagayan Valley that are not under any wind signals

According to PAGASA, the typhoon may weaken steadily over the next five days due to cooler ocean waters, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear. Betty may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, and into a tropical storm Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Betty is expected to accelerate until Thursday morning, and may leave the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday evening or early Friday.

Forecast position

  • June 1, 2 AM: 460 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • June 1, 2 PM: 640 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • June 2, 2 AM: 835 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • June 2, 2 PM: 1,050 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • June 3, 2 AM: 1,300 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico

BETTY

BETTYPH
Philstar
Betty leaves minimal damage in Northern Luzon

Betty leaves minimal damage in Northern Luzon

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
Contrary to what was expected, Typhoon Betty had minimal impact on Northern Luzon provinces, with minimal damage to prop...
Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

1 day ago
According to PAGASA, the typhoon is forecast to weaken steadily over the next five days due to cooler ocean waters, dry air...
5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' — NDRRMC

5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' — NDRRMC

1 day ago
Typhoon Betty has so far affected more than 11,000 individuals and has forced more than 5,000 persons to flee their homes,...
Maharlika fund clears Senate hurdle
play

Maharlika fund clears Senate hurdle

By Ramon Royandoyan | 16 hours ago
The Maharlika fund was identified as a priority measure by the Marcos administration which it requested Congress to pass before...
Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration expects Typhoon Betty to exit the Philippine...
