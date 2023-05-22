^

Headlines

Senate probe into Manila Post Office fire sought

Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 6:12pm
Senate probe into Manila Post Office fire sought
Firefighters respond to a massive fire razing the iconic Manila Central Post Office building in Manila on May 22, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robinhood Padilla has called for a Senate investigation into the fire that razed the Manila Central Post Office, as he stressed the need to revisit and assess the effectiveness of existing preservation and protection measures.

“The Manila Central Post Office is a tangible representation of the nation’s culture and history, and its damage is a blow to the country’s cultural heritage,” Padilla said in Senate Resolution 627 filed Monday.

He added: “It is of public interest to provide policies that will prevent or mitigate the effect of fire and other hazards to protect and preserve our national cultural heritage.”

Initial estimates put the damage on the Post Office wrought by the massive eight-hour fire, which reached the highest alarm, at P300 million, although assessment is still ongoing.

“According to [Bureau of Fire Protection Chief Superintendent Nahum] Tarroza, the fire caused major damage or total damage to the Manila Central Post Office… their initial estimate of the fire damage reached P300 million,” Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan said in a virtual briefing.

The over century-old building caught fire at 11:41 p.m. on Sunday evening and continued to burn until around 7 a.m. the following day when it was declared to be under control.

News about the fire broke the hearts of many heritage advocates who were saddened by the destruction of the building, which had been declared an Important Cultural Property in 2018.

The Post Office building is a neoclassical structure designed by renowned Filipino architects Tomas Mapua and Juan Marcos de Guzman Arellano with American architect Ralph Doane in 1925.

However, it was destroyed during World War II in 1945 but was rebuilt after the war in 1946, according to the Philippine Postal Corp. (Philpost).

This building is the center of the Philippine postal services and the headquarters of the former Bureau of Posts, later renamed “Postal Service Office,” during the presidency of Corazon Aquino.

This is where the Philippine Post holds office and provides delivery service of communications, goods, merchandise and payment services to Filipinos. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Kaycee Valmonte and Rosette Adel

MANILA CENTRAL POST OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Built heritage emergency&rsquo;: Advocates lament fire at Manila Central Post Office

‘Built heritage emergency’: Advocates lament fire at Manila Central Post Office

By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Heritage advocates are in solidarity in mourning the destruction by fire of the nearly century-old Manila Central Post Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Massive fire engulfs iconic Manila Central Post Office

Massive fire engulfs iconic Manila Central Post Office

10 hours ago
The Manila Central Post Office is the headquarters of the government-owned and controlled Philippine Postal Corp.
Headlines
fbtw
Total ban sought on OFW deployment to Kuwait

Total ban sought on OFW deployment to Kuwait

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker is seeking a total ban on the government’s deployment of overseas Filipino workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Cyclone outside PAR can develop into super typhoon &ndash; Pagasa

Cyclone outside PAR can develop into super typhoon – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
There is a possibility that the tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility will develop into a super typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO chief Jose Art Tugade resigns over differences with DOTr

LTO chief Jose Art Tugade resigns over differences with DOTr

8 hours ago
“Even as DOTr and LTO both aim to succeed in serving the public, our methods to achieve that success differ,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

By Ricky Lo | February 9, 2018 - 12:00am
While other people get their “high” from something or something else (as the Beatles songs put it, I get high...
Headlines
fbtw
Mark Anthony back from nightmare

Mark Anthony back from nightmare

By Ricky Lo | January 27, 2018 - 12:00am
That one word sums up Mark Anthony Fernandez’s one year and three months first at the Police Station 6 in Angeles City...
Headlines
fbtw
Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

By Ricky Lo | January 25, 2018 - 12:00am
The local music industry is in a sad state and Jose Mari Chan finds it alarming.           &nbs...
Headlines
fbtw
Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, &lsquo;I have no time for love&rsquo;

Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, ‘I have no time for love’

December 5, 2017 - 4:00am
Very much single, not yet ready to mingle.
Headlines
fbtw
Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

By Ricky Lo | November 12, 2017 - 4:00pm
For decades, not only police authorities but the public were baffled by the heinous crimes committed by Herman Mudgett, a.k.a....
Headlines
fbtw
Maricar ready for Sky

Maricar ready for Sky

By Ricky Lo | July 17, 2017 - 4:00pm
More than two years after her marriage to basketball player Don Allado hit the rocks, Maricar de Mesa is still clueless where...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with