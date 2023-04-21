Marcos extends unity to Muslim community during 2023 Eid'l Fitr festivities

Filipino Muslims pray at a mosque during the Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Marawi City, in southern island of Mindanao on May 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sent his regards to the Filipino Muslim community as they celebrate Eid'l Fitr — an Islamic religious holiday marking the end of the month-long fasting during Ramadan.

Marcos earlier declared April 21, 2023 as a regular holiday due to the festivity, this even if local religious leaders announced that the actual celebration shall be moved to April 22 (Saturday).

"My warmest salam to the Filipino Muslim community here and across the world as they celebrate Eid'l Fitr," the president said in a statement on Friday.

"As you culminate the holy month of Ramadhan by celebrating the Festival of the breaking of the Fast, may you sustain the values, teachings and practices that you have wholeheartedly discerned and embodied throughout this time. Let these form the foundations of your characters as you continue to fulfill righteous deeds and strive to live a virtuous life moving forward," he added.

The Bangsamoro Darul Ifta (BDI) on Thursday night announced the absence of a cescent moon sighting, signifying that Eid’l Fitr will instead be celebrated on Saturday.

The Bangsamoro Grand Mufti Abuhuraira Udasan confirmed the result of the moon sighting through social media platforms and traditional media to inform the public.

Before this, the BDI sent moon sighting teams to several strategic locations "equipped with technical knowledge and equipment."

Because of this, Muslims in various parts of the Philipppines are expected to take part in congregational prayers at designated sites, concluding the month-long observation of Ramadan.

"In the spirit of solidarity, the entire Filipino people also join the Muslim community in observing this solemn and festive occasion for we recognize the Islamic fiath and embrace it as part of our own collective consciousness," said Marcos.

"With our many faiths informing all our actions and bridging all our differences as a diverse set of peoples, we can transcend any challenge and still remain united under the banners of camaraderie, respect, and love. May the Almighty grant all of our fervent wishes and prayers. Eid Mubarak!" he added. — James Relativo