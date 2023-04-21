^

Headlines

Marcos extends unity to Muslim community during 2023 Eid'l Fitr festivities

Philstar.com
April 21, 2023 | 1:20pm
Marcos extends unity to Muslim community during 2023 Eid'l Fitr festivities
Filipino Muslims pray at a mosque during the Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Marawi City, in southern island of Mindanao on May 2, 2022.
AFP / Merlyn MANOS

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sent his regards to the Filipino Muslim community as they celebrate Eid'l Fitr — an Islamic religious holiday marking the end of the month-long fasting during Ramadan.

Marcos earlier declared April 21, 2023 as a regular holiday due to the festivity, this even if local religious leaders announced that the actual celebration shall be moved to April 22 (Saturday).

"My warmest salam to the Filipino Muslim community here and across the world as they celebrate Eid'l Fitr," the president said in a statement on Friday.

"As you culminate the holy month of Ramadhan by celebrating the Festival of the breaking of the Fast, may you sustain the values, teachings and practices that you have wholeheartedly discerned and embodied throughout this time. Let these form the foundations of your characters as you continue to fulfill righteous deeds and strive to live a virtuous life moving forward," he added.

The Bangsamoro Darul Ifta (BDI) on Thursday night announced the absence of a cescent moon sighting, signifying that Eid’l Fitr will instead be celebrated on Saturday.

The Bangsamoro Grand Mufti Abuhuraira Udasan confirmed the result of the moon sighting through social media platforms and traditional media to inform the public.

Before this, the BDI sent moon sighting teams to several strategic locations "equipped with technical knowledge and equipment."

Because of this, Muslims in various parts of the Philipppines are expected to take part in congregational prayers at designated sites, concluding the month-long observation of Ramadan.

"In the spirit of solidarity, the entire Filipino people also join the Muslim community in observing this solemn and festive occasion for we recognize the Islamic fiath and embrace it as part of our own collective consciousness," said Marcos.

"With our many faiths informing all our actions and bridging all our differences as a diverse set of peoples, we can transcend any challenge and still remain united under the banners of camaraderie, respect, and love. May the Almighty grant all of our fervent wishes and prayers. Eid Mubarak!" he added. — James Relativo

BONGBONG MARCOS

EID'L FITR

ISLAM

MUSLIM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bantag says he wishes to surrender &mdash; Remulla

Bantag says he wishes to surrender — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 hours ago
Remulla said: “He (Bantag) spoke to my colleague, one of my colleagues in the Cabinet to say that he may wish to s...
Headlines
fbtw
CPP claims Benito, Wilma Tiamzon dead &nbsp;

CPP claims Benito, Wilma Tiamzon dead  

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines yesterday confirmed the deaths of its leaders, Benito Tiamzon and his wife Wilma Austria-Tiamzon,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Epitome of impunity': Hontiveros hits Panganiban appointment as SRA caretaker

'Epitome of impunity': Hontiveros hits Panganiban appointment as SRA caretaker

21 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros criticized Malacañang’s appointment of Department of Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo...
Headlines
fbtw
NEDA chief: El Ni&ntilde;o, inflation a dangerous combination

NEDA chief: El Niño, inflation a dangerous combination

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
A “dangerous combination” of El Niño and inflation is threatening to push more people to poverty, the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves claims 2 ranking officials want him dead

Teves claims 2 ranking officials want him dead

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. yesterday said he wants to go home, but fears for his safety...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
VP Duterte&rsquo;s &lsquo;red-tagging&rsquo; of teacher group reported to ILO

VP Duterte’s ‘red-tagging’ of teacher group reported to ILO

By Cristina Chi | 53 minutes ago
ACT Secretary-General Raymond Basilio said on Thursday that they included in their letter to the ILO statements made by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Military denies use of torture before killing CPP leaders Benito, Wilma Tiamzon

Military denies use of torture before killing CPP leaders Benito, Wilma Tiamzon

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines applauded its troops after the Communist Party of the Philippines  confirmed the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to meet with Biden to discuss Philippines-US defense, economic ties

Marcos to meet with Biden to discuss Philippines-US defense, economic ties

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is expected to meet US President Joe Biden on May 1 at the White House to reaffirm...
Headlines
fbtw
Alleged breach did not involve our systems, NBI says

Alleged breach did not involve our systems, NBI says

4 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has denied reports of a data breach in their systems after a cybersecurity research company...
Headlines
fbtw
The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

4 hours ago
Like some kind of fable in which the chosen few ascend to a higher plane, accounts with a Twitter Verified check began rising...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with