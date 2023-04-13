^

Heavy rain in parts of Luzon as 'Amang' heads to Quezon

April 13, 2023 | 8:30am
Heavy rain in parts of Luzon as 'Amang' heads to Quezon
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Amang will continue to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Luzon as it heads to Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon province, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday morning.

Amang was last spotted over the coastal waters of Jomalig in Quezon province, with peak winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

The country’s first cyclone of the year was moving west northwest at 10 kph.

PAGASA raised the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in the following areas:

  • Northern and western portions of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Vinzons)
  • Southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis)
  • Northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Calauag, Infanta, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Lopez) including Polillo Islands

What to expect

Residents of areas under Wind Signal No. 1 may experience strong winds that may cause minimal to minor impacts to life and property.

"However, winds are likely to weaken over the next several hours," PAGASA said.

Heavy rain will affect most areas of Central Luzon, Metro Manila and Calabarzon until early Friday morning. Weather forecasters warned that this may trigger flash floods and landslides.

In the next 24 hours, moderate to rough seas (1.2 meters to 3 meters) may be experienced over the western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon. Those with small vessels are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Amang is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area within 12 hours as it moves toward Polillo Island and northern mainland Quezon.

Forecast position

  • Apr 13, 2023 5:00 PM - Over the coastal waters of General Nakar, Quezon

 — Gaea Katreena Cabico

