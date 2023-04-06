^

Headlines

'If we fight, we can win': NUJP welcomes NLRC decision giving reporter 13-month pay, benefits

Philstar.com
April 6, 2023 | 6:28pm
'If we fight, we can win': NUJP welcomes NLRC decision giving reporter 13-month pay, benefits
Microphones of news media agencies on the sidelines of the Commission on Elections national debates on April 3, 2022.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao, File

MANILA, Philippines — Progressive journalists applauded the National Labor Relations Commission's (NLRC) recent decision favoring a reporter against former employers from the Daily Tribune after the latter failed to provide benefits mandated by law to workers.

The NLRC recently ordered the publisher of the Daily Tribune, Concept Information Group Inc., to pay their former reporter Gabriel John Villegas' mandatory benefits alongside his pro-rated 13th month pay

Villegas earlier filed a complaint against the newspaper, one of the biggest in the country, after he discovered that they did not pay for his Social Security System, Pag-IBIG and PhilHealth benefits for more than a year. All of which are mandated by law.

"To the media owners, we hope that this serves as a lesson. Love your workers, give them what is right," said NUJP-NCR chairperson Lourdes Escaros in a statement released on Thursday in a mix of Filipino and English, while encouraging media workers to assert their labor rights.

"You should fight, and don't let companies step on your rights."

Villegas was said to have been represented by his counsel Noel Neri from the Pro-Labor Legal Assistance Group.

The publisher was reported to have not attended the arbitration hearings. The NLRC decision was formally handed down last March 27.

Alongside the payment of Villegas' benefits and 13th month pay, the NLRC also ordered to pay him his attorney's fees of 10% of the awarded payment.

Low pay, poor working conditions and contractualization continue to hound thousands of journalists and media workers to this day, with many not being regularized even after years of employment.

Because of this, lawmakers like Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar filed House Bill 6543 or the "Journalists Protection Act of 2022," a measure seeking additional insurance benefits and non-taxable hazard pay for journalists.

A "magna carta for media workers" is also one of Sen. Raffy Tulfo's many campaign promises as a broadcaster himself during the 2022 national elections. — James Relativo

NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS COMMISSION

NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES

WORKER'S RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Will harsh penalties for rude government staff work? What psychology tells us

Will harsh penalties for rude government staff work? What psychology tells us

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo mulls crafting an "anti-taray" bill that will punish government workers who are "rude and snobbish" with...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Change-of-command rites, retirement honors set for Azurin

Change-of-command rites, retirement honors set for Azurin

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has tentatively set the change-of-command ceremony and retirement honors for PNP chief Gen....
Headlines
fbtw
Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody &mdash; DepEd

Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody — DepEd

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Police apprehended yesterday a Grade 10 student who was caught bringing a hand grenade and dried marijuana leaves at a public...
Headlines
fbtw
Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

1 day ago
Two people remained missing, while 216 were rescued.
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
The Department of Education said Tuesday that it will form a group to study the proposal to return to the old academic calendar...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Earth had 'second-warmest March on record' &mdash; monitor

Earth had 'second-warmest March on record' — monitor

2 hours ago
Earth had its joint second-warmest March on record with Antarctic sea ice shrinking to its second-lowest extent...
Headlines
fbtw
Climate change spurring surge in dengue, chikungunya &mdash; WHO

Climate change spurring surge in dengue, chikungunya — WHO

10 hours ago
The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that dengue and other diseases caused by mosquito-borne arboviruses...
Headlines
fbtw
Prices of rice seen going up

Prices of rice seen going up

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Retail prices of rice are expected to go up in the next few weeks due to low buffer stock, high farmgate prices of palay amid...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos forms task force vs Negros violence

Marcos forms task force vs Negros violence

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has formed a task force that aims to suppress violence and maintain peace and order in the Negros provinces,...
Headlines
fbtw
Governors split on hosting of new EDCA sites

Governors split on hosting of new EDCA sites

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Governors are split on the planned areas under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement that the United States will be allowed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with