Tulfo says to work for 'protection' of media workers if elected to Senate

Raffy Tulfo explaining his side on the teacher controversy at his program "Wanted sa Radyo."

MANILA, Philippines — Television and radio anchor Raffy Tulfo, a candidate for senator, on Monday said he would push to arm media workers under threat if elected.

In an interview with "ANC's" Headstart, Tulfo identified as his legislative priorities the passage of a magna carta for media workers and the creation of a department for migrant workers.

He said he would support the passage of a bill filed by Rep. Niña Taduran (ACT-CIS party-list) at the House of Representatives which seeks to provide enhanced protection, security and benefits to media workers. The broadcaster is married to Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo, who is also from ACT-CIS party-list.

"Especially us in the media...when someone is angry at us, threatening us, harassing us, then we should be given protection," Tulfo said in Filipino. "If needed, right away, we should be given [permit to carry] firearms outside their residence."

The Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act includes "accredited media practitioners" among the people allowed apply for permits to carry firearms since they are "considered to be in imminent danger due to the nature of their profession, occupation or business."

The application is subject to a threat assessment by the Philippine National Police and the applicant has the burden of proving the existence of the threat.

Tulfo said that the permit would be conditioned on evidence that the media worker is being harassed and receiving death threats as well as proper training in the proper handling of firearms.

RELATED: 45% of Filipinos say ‘dangerous’ to publish criticism of government — SWS

Media Workers' Welfare bill

The bill filed by Taduran was substituted by House Bill No. 1840, which cleared the lower house and is currently pending at the committee level in the Senate. The proposed Media Workers' Welfare bill deals with the wages, benefits and job tenure of media workers.

Tulfo said that while he supported Taduran's bill, he would review it before ultimately seeking its passage. "If there's something lacking, we will add it to broaden protection to the media."

Tulfo, who has 21.7 million subscribers on YouTube and 18 million followers on Facebook, is known for allowing people to air their complaints and for giving them a chance to have their cases and issues brought to the attention of government agencies.

But Tulfo's brand of "justice" has been criticized for violating due process and for disregarding the proper forums for complaints.

Tulfo says to run under Lacson-Sotto slate

Tulfo also said he agreed to be part of the the senatorial lineup of Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Sotto last week bared 14 names in the tandem's senatorial lineup, adding that a "surprise" candidate would be announced at a later date.

Tulfo, who has topped recent senatorial preference surveys conducted by Pulse Asia and the Social Weather Stations, was reported to be in talks with the tandem as early as last month.

"On Saturday, I accepted the offer of the camp of Sen. Lacson to be their guest candidate," Tulfo said in Filipino.

Philstar.com reached out to Sotto and to the office of Lacson for comment on Tulfo's inclusion in the tandem's slate but has yet to receive confirmation as of this writing. — Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico