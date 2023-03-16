^

Headlines

P43-M aid given to areas affected by Oriental Mindoro oil spill — Palace

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 4:22pm
P43-M aid given to areas affected by Oriental Mindoro oil spill â€” Palace
Residents of Sitio Kabilang Ibayo in Brgy. Batuhan are enraged after queuing for hours in an attempt to get emergency employment.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — The national government and the private sector have provided more than 40 million worth of assistance to residents of Mimaropa and Western Visayas impacted by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro, the Presidential Communications Office said on Thursday.

A total of P43.35 million worth of aid from different government agencies and non-government organizations has been provided to 74 areas in the two regions, Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a report to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Galvez chairs the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Authorities have yet to recover the sunken MT Princess Empress and contain the oil spill that has affected 143,713 people so far. The incident has also severely disrupted the livelihood of over 13,000 fishers.

At least 169 individuals were reported to have been injured or fell ill due to the oil spill.

The vessel was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it encountered engine failure and sank in rough seas on February 28.

The government said it has launched a cash-for-work program for impacted residents.

A remotely-operated vehicle from Japan is expected to arrive on Monday to help in the clean-up efforts. The Philippine Coast Guard is also looking for an alternative ROV that will be used for the detection and recovery of the sunken vessel.

House inquiry

Lawmakers from the House of Representatives’ Makabayan bloc on Thursday filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the effects of the oil spill on the environment, livelihood of fishers, and the local production of fish.

The spill is not only affecting the people’s ways of life, but is also threatening the area’s coastal and marine resources, including the rich but already fragile Verde Island Passage.

“The national government must provide immediate compensation for the fisherfolk and families affected by the oil spill, and must exhaust all means to stop the further spread of the industrial fuel oil,” Resolution 869 read.

The lawmakers also urged the government to pursue sanctions against RDC Reield Marine Services, which owns MT Princess Empress, as well as explore penalties against the charterer of the vessel. A Rappler report identified SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation, a subsidiary of San Miguel Shipping and Lighterage Corporation, as the charterer.

Seven House lawmakers also filed resolutions seeking the lower chamber to conduct a hearing into the oil spill, which remain pending at the committee level.

At a Senate panel inquiry held on Tuesday, the Maritime Industry Authority said that MT Princess Empress had no permit to operate. Later that day, the PCG posted on social media a document showing the vessel had an approved certificate of public convenience. It is investigating the authenticity of the permit.
 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE

ORIENTAL MINDORO OIL SPILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives
play

Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives

By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
PNP Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the agency, said in a streamed press conference that the complaint was filed before...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Teves, 2 sons face illegal firearms raps

Teves, 2 sons face illegal firearms raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Charges of illegal possession of firearms were filed by the police yesterday against Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Ninja cops, informants declaring only 30% of drug hauls&rsquo;

‘Ninja cops, informants declaring only 30% of drug hauls’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
“Ninja cops” and their informants declare only 30 percent of a drug haul then recycle and convert the rest of...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino social media users face barrage of bogus medical posts

Filipino social media users face barrage of bogus medical posts

4 hours ago
Even before COVID-19 confined people to their homes and left them fearful of seeing a doctor, many in the Philippines sought...
Headlines
fbtw
More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 days ago
A Navotas court has found former policeman Jeffrey Perez guilty of killing teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo "Kulot" De...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;The right place for us&rsquo;: Reviving Manila&rsquo;s lesbian spaces

‘The right place for us’: Reviving Manila’s lesbian spaces

By Cristina Chi | 29 minutes ago
"All spaces should be considered queer safe spaces, not just [parties] every Saturday night. It’s not supposed to be...
Headlines
fbtw
EU eyes port calls, joint exercises with Philippines in South China Sea

EU eyes port calls, joint exercises with Philippines in South China Sea

By Xave Gregorio | 56 minutes ago
The European Union is looking to conduct port calls and joint naval exercises with the Philippines in the South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR: Increasing threats against rights defenders justifies bill to protect them

CHR: Increasing threats against rights defenders justifies bill to protect them

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Human Rights reminded the government’s anti-communist task force on Thursday that rights defenders...
Headlines
fbtw
PISTON welcomes plan to lower fares, wary of how subsidy will be distributed

PISTON welcomes plan to lower fares, wary of how subsidy will be distributed

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) urged the government to be fair and careful in its...
Headlines
fbtw
Magnitude 4.7-quake hits Zambales, felt in Metro Manila

Magnitude 4.7-quake hits Zambales, felt in Metro Manila

2 hours ago
According to Phivolcs, the tectonic quake hit at around 14 kilometers northeast of Masinloc town.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with