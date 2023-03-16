P43-M aid given to areas affected by Oriental Mindoro oil spill â€” Palace

P43-M aid given to areas affected by Oriental Mindoro oil spill — Palace

Residents of Sitio Kabilang Ibayo in Brgy. Batuhan are enraged after queuing for hours in an attempt to get emergency employment.

MANILA, Philippines — The national government and the private sector have provided more than 40 million worth of assistance to residents of Mimaropa and Western Visayas impacted by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro, the Presidential Communications Office said on Thursday.

A total of P43.35 million worth of aid from different government agencies and non-government organizations has been provided to 74 areas in the two regions, Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a report to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Galvez chairs the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Authorities have yet to recover the sunken MT Princess Empress and contain the oil spill that has affected 143,713 people so far. The incident has also severely disrupted the livelihood of over 13,000 fishers.

At least 169 individuals were reported to have been injured or fell ill due to the oil spill.

The vessel was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it encountered engine failure and sank in rough seas on February 28.

The government said it has launched a cash-for-work program for impacted residents.

A remotely-operated vehicle from Japan is expected to arrive on Monday to help in the clean-up efforts. The Philippine Coast Guard is also looking for an alternative ROV that will be used for the detection and recovery of the sunken vessel.

House inquiry

Lawmakers from the House of Representatives’ Makabayan bloc on Thursday filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the effects of the oil spill on the environment, livelihood of fishers, and the local production of fish.

The spill is not only affecting the people’s ways of life, but is also threatening the area’s coastal and marine resources, including the rich but already fragile Verde Island Passage.

“The national government must provide immediate compensation for the fisherfolk and families affected by the oil spill, and must exhaust all means to stop the further spread of the industrial fuel oil,” Resolution 869 read.

The lawmakers also urged the government to pursue sanctions against RDC Reield Marine Services, which owns MT Princess Empress, as well as explore penalties against the charterer of the vessel. A Rappler report identified SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation, a subsidiary of San Miguel Shipping and Lighterage Corporation, as the charterer.

Seven House lawmakers also filed resolutions seeking the lower chamber to conduct a hearing into the oil spill, which remain pending at the committee level.

At a Senate panel inquiry held on Tuesday, the Maritime Industry Authority said that MT Princess Empress had no permit to operate. Later that day, the PCG posted on social media a document showing the vessel had an approved certificate of public convenience. It is investigating the authenticity of the permit.

