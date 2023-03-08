^

Headlines

Oriental Mindoro oil spill leaves fishers short on cash and food

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 8:03am
Oriental Mindoro oil spill leaves fishers short on cash and food
Residents of Sitio Kabilang Ibayo in Brgy. Batuhan are enraged after queuing for hours in an attempt to get emergency employment.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo IV

POLA, Oriental Mindoro — Idle fishing boats and unused nets line the shore of Pola town following an oil spill last week and a subsequent ban on fishing activities, leaving fishers—who are among the country's poorest sectors—high and dry.

Oriental Mindoro’s 18,000 fishermen were ordered to put their activities on hold as the spill from the sunken MT Princess Empress had spread to the province’s southern towns. 

“It’s a very serious problem because our only livelihood is fishing,” Ramon Palogme, a fisherman from Brgy. Calima, told Philstar.com on Tuesday. 

As the northeast monsoon or amihan neared its end, Palogme was expecting better days at the sea. But on February 28, MT Princess Empress sank off the coast of Oriental Mindoro and leaked industrial oil, dashing his hopes for a bigger catch. 

Before the ban was put in place, Arnold Maniego, a fisherman from Brgy. Batuhan, could earn up to P500 a day. It is not a lot of money, but it is better than nothing. 

“Now, I go to farms to ask for extra vegetables to get by,” he said. 

Pola Mayor Jennifer Cruz told Philstar.com that around 5,000 residents, mostly from coastal communities, are affected by the oil spill. 

Assistance

“While there were restrictions, we were able to make a living during the pandemic. Unlike now, we’re banned from fishing because of the oil spill. What will happen to us?” said Jennifer Jaqueca, a resident of Brgy. Batuhan.

The disgruntled Jaqueca claimed that residents of their coastal community were not prioritized in the labor department’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Worker (TUPAD). It is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment. In the case of Pola folk, TUPAD workers will help in the clean up of slick from the oil spill. 

“I hope that we’ll be prioritized for the program because we’re the ones who are struggling the most. Those living in the mountains can harvest vegetables. What about us? We have no other resources here other than those in the sea,” Jaqueca said. 

Sought for comment, the town mayor said: “We are not yet giving out TUPAD.” 

According to Cruz, only the local government, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the provincial government have provided food packs and drinking water supplies to those who are living in affected areas. 

The provincial government on Monday declared all coastal barangays in Naujan, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay and Bulalacao. 

The declaration of a state of calamity imposes price caps on basic necessities and prime commodities, and requires agencies to monitor and stop overpricing, profiteering and hoarding of food, medicines and fuel. 

Authorities are scrambling to contain the spill to prevent environmental damage and harm to humans. 

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the MT Princess Empress is thought to be lying at about 1,200 feet or 400 meters below sea level. A remotely-operated vehicle will be deployed to determine the exact location of the sunken tanker.

___

Editor's note: The trip to Oriental Mindoro was hosted by Protect VIP Network (represented by Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development). At no stage does the host organization have a say in the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

OIL SPILL

ORIENTAL MINDORO

ORIENTAL MINDORO OIL SPILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Explainer: Will stiffer, broader penalties on fraternity hazing prevent deaths?

Explainer: Will stiffer, broader penalties on fraternity hazing prevent deaths?

By Cristina Chi | 15 hours ago
Blindsided again by a student’s death from fraternity hazing, senators on Tuesday floated the idea of expanding the...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Speaker recommends firing of all NAIA screeners

Speaker recommends firing of all NAIA screeners

By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista should remove all personnel from the Department of Transportation Office for Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
No more jackets, pockets for NAIA screeners

No more jackets, pockets for NAIA screeners

By Ralph Villanueva | 5 days ago
Security screening officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will soon no longer be allowed to wear uniforms or jackets...
Headlines
fbtw
Multiple murder raps filed vs Rep. Teves over 2019 killings

Multiple murder raps filed vs Rep. Teves over 2019 killings

By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
A multiple murder complaint has been filed against Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) over a series of killings...
Headlines
fbtw
Energy saving: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. government work hours proposed

Energy saving: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. government work hours proposed

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
To conserve energy amid the rising cost of power in the world market, government agencies were urged to adopt work hours from...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
4 more Tau Gamma members surrender

4 more Tau Gamma members surrender

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
Four members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation head office in Manila on...
Headlines
fbtw
Entire Negros city police force sacked

Entire Negros city police force sacked

By Gilbert Bayoran | 9 hours ago
The entire police force of Bayawan City, Negros Oriental was relieved yesterday following the daring assassination of Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves, 5 others charged for 2019 murders

Teves, 5 others charged for 2019 murders

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
Murder complaints have been filed by the police before the Department of Justice against Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace says Metro PUV operation has normalized

Palace says Metro PUV operation has normalized

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The operation of public transportation in Metro Manila has normalized, Malacañang said, as the weeklong strike of transport...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid high inflation, government allots P26.6 billion ayuda

Amid high inflation, government allots P26.6 billion ayuda

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The government will provide a total of P26.6 billion in ayuda or subsidies to vulnerable sectors to help them cope with the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with