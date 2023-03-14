^

Philippines on comeback trail, say European tourism enterprises

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
March 14, 2023 | 12:00am
Philippines on comeback trail, say European tourism enterprises
Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism enterprises from Europe expressed optimism that the Philippines is ready to accept foreign tourists once again, in a bid to revive the country’s tourism industry.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco met with executives of tourism businesses from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium during the ongoing Internationale Tourismus-Börse in Berlin, Germany.

Gerard Carnot, managing director of Ultramarina France, declared during the meeting that “French divers love the Philippines.”

“What’s amazing in the destination is the variety of what we can do, and we want you to work more on that. The Philippines is more appealing today to the French market,” he said.

Meanwhile, there is “a need for more tour guides who can speak more international languages,” said Arnauld Devanley, head of agency supply and partnerships of Europe-based online travel site Evaneos.

However, he noted, “I can say the Philippines is coming back.”

For her part, Frasco said the Marcos administration is keen in prioritizing tourism development, particularly on the aspects of connectivity, human capital development and peace and security.

“We are very optimistic as far as increasing flights; in the short term, it may not necessarily take you directly to the Philippines, but at least it will provide more accessibility in terms of having a secondary connection to the Philippines. We also recognize the necessity of providing training to travel agents, and the provision of e-training platforms is definitely one we would take with serious consideration at the soonest possible time, so we would be able to provide all the necessary information that your markets are interested in,” she said.

Frasco also called on German nationals to visit the Philippines, which is “thriving and ready for your partnership, ready to receive all of you and the tourists that you would like to bring into our country.”

According to Department of Tourism (DOT) data last year, the country welcomed 39,013 visitors from Germany, 23,949 from France, 19,306 from the Netherlands, 11, 092 from Switzerland and 8,964 from Belgium.

The country reopened its borders to foreigners fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in February 2022, and gradually introduced more relaxed pandemic measures like optional wearing of face mask, as well as no more mandatory quarantine and testing.

Also, information from the Philippine Retirement Agency revealed Germans are the ninth top retirees in the country.

German tourists – who would stay in the country for an average of 14 and a half nights for either business or leisure travel – prefer to visit specifically Cebu, Palawan and Bohol, the DOT also said.

