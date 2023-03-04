^

'Enough is enough': Senators lament series of violence vs local officials

James Relativo - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 6:27pm
'Enough is enough': Senators lament series of violence vs local officials
Satellite image of Pamplona, Negros Oriental
MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers from the Senate sent their deepest condolences to the families of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and five other civilians — this after a string of violence aimed against various local officials early into 2023.

Degamo died before noon on Saturday while attending to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program in his residence.

"This is especially alarming, coming so soon after the ambush of Gov. Mamintal Adiong, not to mention the recent ambush on Mayor Ohto Montawal of Maguindanao del Sur, and the killing of Vice Mayor Rommel Almeda in Cagayan," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said in a statement.

"For this ambush to happen while Gov. Degamo was in the middle of attending to 4Ps beneficiaries is absolutely appalling. It is sick and heartless, and the suspects should rot in jail. Heads must roll, and the PNP must crack down on this case immediately."

Zubiri called on the Philippine National Police to strengthen its efforts against the culture of impunity that's sweeping across the country. 

Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, on another hand, condemned the violence saying enough is enough.

"It's becoming quite frequent. Enough is enough!" said the actor-turned-politician in a mix of Filipino and English while chastising authorities for the recent spate of attacks against public servants.

"Must we repeatedly condemn this and remind our law enforcers that this has no place in our society? What are they doing?  They must put to stop lip-service and instead make sure they put an end to this kind of lawlessness."

'Strike hard vs private armies'

Former police chief and current Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa called upon the PNP to "strike hard" on private armies, guns for hire and organized crime groups who he says are becoming bold and daring day by day.

While the senator mentioned the term private armies, he did not directly link any personality who could be behind the dastardly attack.

"They [the PNP] should instill fear into the hearts and minds of these criminals," said Dela Rosa.

Just this February, the Supreme Court affirmed Degamo's proclamation as Negros Oriental governor after a petition filed by Pryde Henry Teves was dismissed.

Negros Oriental last year had "two governors" at the same time, as Teves questioned the nullification of his proclamation following a ruling of the Commission on Elections declaring Degamo as the winning governor.

Attacks vs local officials this year

It could be remembered that Adiong was ambushed on February 17 in a failed assassination attempt. Authorities have already filed criminal cases against three suspects behind the attack.

Montawal, on another hand, was wounded after being shot in Pasay City last week.

Alameda died alongside five others just last February after being shot at by suspects who were reportedly wearing PNP uniforms in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya. — with reports from Xave Gregorio

