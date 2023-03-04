^

Negros Oriental governor killed while tending to 4Ps beneficiaries

James Relativo - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 3:16pm
Negros Oriental governor killed while tending to 4Ps beneficiaries
A photo of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo
From Governor Roel Ragay Degamo's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo died after being shot at home by still unidentified suspects on Saturday, an attack that also killed five others.

Pamplona, Negros Oriental Mayor Janice Degamo confirmed his husband's passing in a Facebook video posted on the governor's official Facebook page.

"Governor Roel was pronounced dead at 11:41 [a.m.] today," the local chief executive said.

"Governor Degamo did not deserve that kind of death. He was serving his constituent on a Saturday along with his department heads."

According to a statement by the Police Regional Office 7, the shooting incident occured at Degamo's residence in Brgy. Isidro, St. Nuebe, Pamplona, Negros Oriental.

The provincial official was said to be "entertaining 4Ps beneficiaries at the entrance of his residence when suddenly a group of persons wearing pixelized uniform and in full battle gear shot the governor several times hitting the latter and some civilians."

A Regional Sepcial Investigation Task Group is now conducing a thorough investigation into the killing of Degamo and nine others.

"Reports from Investigation-On-Case indicate that 6 suspects, wearing pixelized uniform with long firearms, perpetuated the shooting and immediately fled on board two SUVs," according to the police.

"Subsequently, three getaway vehicles namely, one Mitsubishi Pajero with plate number NQZ 735, one Izuzu pick up color green with plate number GRY 162 and one Mitsubishi Montero Color Black with plate number YAP 163 were found abandoned in Brgy Kansumalig, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental. More or less, 10 suspects were seen fleeing from the scene and are now being pursued by joint security forces."

'He did not deserve this'

Degamo's wife is now calling on the national government to bring justice to their family following the violence.

"There were five others who died with him who were there to ask for help," according to the mayor of Pamplona.

"Give the governor the justice he deserves."

The Supreme Court last February affirmed Degamo's proclamation as Negros Oriental governor after the High Court dismissed a petition filed by Pryde Henry Teves against the Commission on Elections for "awarding the votes garnered by a nuisance candidate in favor of Gov. Roel Degamo."

Teves in 2022 refused to step down as governor despite orders from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

