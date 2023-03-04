^

Marcos calls for full digitalization

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
March 4, 2023 | 9:45am
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks in this undated photo.
MANILA, Philippines — With many transactions by Filipinos now done online, President Marcos yesterday asked telecommunications and cable TV operators for support in expediting the digitalization of small businesses and government services.

The President underscored the urgency of fully digitalizing the economy during the 23rd International Cable Congress and Exhibit at the Manila Hotel.

In his speech, Marcos cited a study conducted by the government shortly after the lifting of pandemic lockdowns that showed Filipinos’ massive use of the internet in “every single aspect of life.”

“We order our food through the internet, we say hello to our friends through the internet, we do our banking on the internet. In certain cases, we work at home through the internet,” Marcos said.

“And so it would look like that in the daily life of Filipinos, all the aspects of the internet, of their chores, of the things that they need to do are done through the internet and they speak with all the different stakeholders, all the different sectors through the internet, except government,” he said.

While digitalization has become an essential part of the global economy, Marcos admitted the government has been lagging behind in this area.

“Filipinos do everything through the internet except talk to their government because the government, as I said, has been left behind, and so we need your help,” the Chief Executive said.

Marcos said he recognizes the big role the private sector can play in improving the country’s internet connectivity and in assisting the micro, small and medium enterprises using digital platforms.

“If we are to sustain our soaring economy, we must help small- to medium-scale industries in using digital platforms to improve their services and to connect with their consumers and also their colleagues in the same industry or in the same line of business,” he said.

He said telecommunication and cable TV operators and the government can be partners in improving the speed, reliability, affordability and accessibility of internet and communications services, especially in remote areas.

“We cannot do all of the things that are necessary to transform our economy without good connectivity, with a high bandwidth, with good speed and at a very affordable price. This is the aspiration. And in this, I hope, that we can band together and help each other and make it happen,” he pointed out.

Marcos said his administration has pursued initiatives such as the National Broadband Program, Free WiFi for All Program, the Luzon Bypass Infrastructure and the establishment of shared Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure Sites, among other programs to build up the country’s digital infrastructure and achieve targets in the Philippine Development Plan for 2023-2028.

