^

Headlines

PAO working on case of alleged hazing death in Cebu

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 1:12pm
PAO working on case of alleged hazing death in Cebu
This screengrab shows Leny Baguio whose son allegedly died due to hazing in Cebu.
Screengrab from Persida V. Rueda-Acosta Facebook stream

MANILA, Philippines —The Public Attorney's Office on Thursday called attention to another death attributed to hazing, allegedly involving the same fraternity linked to that of an Adamson University whose body was found in Imus, Cavite this week.

PAO chief Persida Acosta, in a streamed briefing, said Leny Baguio sought help from her office after her son Ronnel, a 20-year-old Marine Engineering student of the University of Cebu, died allegedly due to hazing in December 2022.

A PAO lawyer said that the hazing, said to be done by Tau Gamma Phi, happened on Dec. 10, 2022. Ronnel complained of dizziness, vomiting with blood and shortness of breath on December 18 to his mother.

Leny flew to Cebu from Bataan the day later, but her son has already died.

“His legs were full of wounds… One of his feet were swollen,” Leny said in Filipino.

The same fraternity is tagged in the alleged fatal hazing of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig whose lifeless and bruised body was found in Cavite.

According to Leny, they sought financial assistance from the University of Cebu but it declined their request, as it stated that they do not sanction fraternities in their school and the alleged hazing happened outside the university.

Acosta said that a complaint-affidavit has already been prepared but they are still waiting for authentication of messages from Ronel’s phone, and potential testimonies of other neophytes of the fraternity.

Leny called on the regional police of Cebu to cooperate in the investigation so her son’s case will roll as fast as Salilig’s case, where at least six persons of interest are already in the custody of the authorities days after the latter’s body was discovered.

The Commission on Human Rights and the National Bureau of Investigation are conducting separate probes into the death of Salilig.

News5 meanwhile reported that a number of persons of interest in the said case have arrived at the Department of Justice on Thursday. 

HAZING

PUBLIC ATTORNEYS OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jeepney phaseout deadline extended

Jeepney phaseout deadline extended

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The government has moved the deadline for the phaseout of jeepneys under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA screener arrested for stealing traveler&rsquo;s watch

NAIA screener arrested for stealing traveler’s watch

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
A screening officer of the Office for Transportation Security was arrested yesterday after being caught on video stealing...
Headlines
fbtw
Public urged: Get bivalent shots

Public urged: Get bivalent shots

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Despite a continuing decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, a health expert has advised vulnerable groups to get bivalent vaccine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos nixes special powers vs inflation

Marcos nixes special powers vs inflation

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Confident about the interventions set in place to cushion the impact of soaring food prices, President Marcos rejected yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far: Week-long 'tigil-pasada' vs jeepney phaseout on March 6

What we know so far: Week-long 'tigil-pasada' vs jeepney phaseout on March 6

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
Here is what we know so far about the issue:
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Responders retrieve 3 of 4 Cessna crash victims from Mayon

Responders retrieve 3 of 4 Cessna crash victims from Mayon

2 hours ago
After 12 days of struggling with Mayon’s rough terrain and bad weather, emergency responders have dropped off the bodies...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR, NBI to conduct probes into Adamson student's hazing death

CHR, NBI to conduct probes into Adamson student's hazing death

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a statement on Thursday, the CHR condemned the death of 24-year-old John Matthew Salilig after allegedly undergoing fraternity...
Headlines
fbtw
Facing UN human rights panel, Remulla &lsquo;draws the line&rsquo; vs &lsquo;external conference&rsquo; of ICC

Facing UN human rights panel, Remulla ‘draws the line’ vs ‘external conference’ of ICC

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“Yet we draw the line as any sovereign state must when an international institution overreaches and departs from the...
Headlines
fbtw
Oriental Mindoro oil spill could affect 21 marine protected areas &mdash; DENR

Oriental Mindoro oil spill could affect 21 marine protected areas — DENR

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
According to a report of the DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau, the oil spill that stretches several kilometers...
Headlines
fbtw
Medical helicopter missing with 5 on board

Medical helicopter missing with 5 on board

6 hours ago
A search was underway in the Philippines Wednesday for a missing medical evacuation helicopter with five people...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with