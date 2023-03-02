CHR, NBI to conduct probes into Adamson student's hazing death

Students of Adamson University in Manila light candles following the death of chemical engineering student John Matthew Salilig.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights and the National Bureau of Investigation will conduct separate probes into the death of an Adamson University student believed to be a hazing victim.

In a statement on Thursday, the CHR condemned the death of 24-year-old John Matthew Salilig after allegedly undergoing fraternity initiation rites of Tau Gamma Phi. His body was found in a vacant lot in Cavite.

“The tragic death of John Matthew is a loss that should never have happened. It is a clear violation of the victim's human rights and a failure of those responsible for their safety and welfare,” the commission said.

It stressed that hazing goes against the basic principles of fundamental rights and human dignity, and that the act’s serious consequences on the physical, emotional and mental well-being of individuals “should have no place in academic institutions.”

The CHR called on the Philippine National Police, the Commission on Higher Education and other concerned agencies to actively prevent and address hazing incidents, and hold those who perpetuate such acts accountable.

The commission also called for the stronger implementation of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018. Lawmakers on Wednesday called for a review of the anti-hazing law that imposed stiffer penalties after the death of University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio Castillo III due to hazing at the hands of members of the Aegis Juris fraternity.

The NBI will also conduct a parallel probe into the alleged hazing death of Salilig, according to Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano.

“The department condemns any violation of the anti-hazing law. However, we will await any case that will be filed before our prosecutors,” Clavano said Wednesday.

“Rest assured, any forthcoming case will undergo diligent evaluation. If probable cause with reasonable certainty of conviction is found, we will prosecute the case until the perpetrators of this crime are finally brought to justice,” he added.

News5 reported that Biñan, Laguna police arrested six persons of interest in the death of Salilig.

In a video report, it said that the another neophyte of the same fraternity, who is standing as witness in the case, will be heading to the Department of Justice later today. — with reports from News5/Gary de Leon