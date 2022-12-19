Military says Chinese vessels 'challenged, shadowed' Phl boat to Ayungin Shoal

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel is seen in this handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard.

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese Coast Guard vessels “challenged and shadowed” a Philippine boat tasked to deliver supplies and Noche Buena items to troops manning the rusting BRP Sierra Madre grounded in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, the military said Sunday.

The Armed Forces’ Western Command said the Philippine resupply boat received radio challenges from a Chinese Coast Guard vessel claiming that the sea is “under the jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China, that they are allowing supplies to be delivered and warned that bringing construction materials will be dealt with.”

“These radio challenges would always be followed by CCG's shadowing and close maneuvers against Philippine supply boats to try to disrupt the mission,” the Western Command continued.

Despite these, the Western Command reported that its 11th resupply mission for this year was successful.

"The Mischief garrison is in our country's exclusive economic zone and is China's closest military facility to Palawan. That is why resupply missions are critical in maintaining our presence in Ayungin," Western Command commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said in a statement.

China has had a history of blocking Philippine resupply boats to Ayungin, with it often accusing these vessels of “trespassing.”

A 2016 ruling by a Hague-based arbitral tribunal voided China’s sweeping claims over the strategic waterway, but Beijing still refuses to acknowledge the award. — Xave Gregorio