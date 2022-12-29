NDRRMC: Casualties from Christmas shear line floods now at 32

This handout photo taken on December 25, 2022 and sent to reporters on December 26 from the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescuers evacuating senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and children from the barangays of Plaridel, Misamis Occidental.

MANILA, Philippines — The running death toll from the Christmas day floods that inundated the southern and eastern regions of the Philippines rose to 32 as of Thursday, the country's disaster monitoring agency reported.

In its 6 a.m. bulletin issued Thursday morning, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managing Council also said that 24 others were still missing while 11 remained injured from the flooding.

Across Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Soccsksargen, 124,853 families or 486,485 individuals were affected by the shear line rains.

Meanwhile, 24,557 families or 101,613 individuals continue to seek shelter from the effects of the rains and remain displaced.

Damages have been pegged at P51.5 million in infrastructure — covering over 4,000 damaged houses — and P208.5 million in agriculture.

The NDRRMC said authorities including the Department of Social Welfare and Development have provided assistance amounting to a collective P49.4 million to residents in the affected regions.

Some 45,473 residents have since been able to return to their homes after preemptive evacuation saw them displaced in and outside of evacuation centers.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the shear line — a weather system formed when the cold and warm winds converge — will continue to bring rains to Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

As it stands, a state of calamity remains up in one province and three municipalities.