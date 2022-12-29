^

Headlines

NDRRMC: Casualties from Christmas shear line floods now at 32

Philstar.com
December 29, 2022 | 9:19am
NDRRMC: Casualties from Christmas shear line floods now at 32
This handout photo taken on December 25, 2022 and sent to reporters on December 26 from the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescuers evacuating senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and children from the barangays of Plaridel, Misamis Occidental.
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The running death toll from the Christmas day floods that inundated the southern and eastern regions of the Philippines rose to 32 as of Thursday, the country's disaster monitoring agency reported.

In its 6 a.m. bulletin issued Thursday morning, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managing Council also said that 24 others were still missing while 11 remained injured from the flooding. 

Across Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Soccsksargen, 124,853 families or 486,485 individuals were affected by the shear line rains.

Meanwhile, 24,557 families or 101,613 individuals continue to seek shelter from the effects of the rains and remain displaced. 

Damages have been pegged at P51.5 million in infrastructure — covering over 4,000 damaged houses — and P208.5 million in agriculture. 

The NDRRMC said authorities including the Department of Social Welfare and Development have provided assistance amounting to a collective P49.4 million to residents in the affected regions. 

Some 45,473 residents have since been able to return to their homes after preemptive evacuation saw them displaced in and outside of evacuation centers. 

State weather bureau PAGASA said the shear line — a weather system formed when the cold and warm winds converge — will continue to bring rains to Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

As it stands, a state of calamity remains up in one province and three municipalities. 

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL

NDRRMC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Veterans, popular neophytes take Senate seats

Veterans, popular neophytes take Senate seats

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The exit of the old guard, return of veterans and the entry of popular neophytes after the May elections led to a leadership...
Headlines
fbtw
Tourism generates P149 billion as COVID-19 restrictions eased

Tourism generates P149 billion as COVID-19 restrictions eased

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
The tourism department has generated P149 billion or $2.6 billion in revenues as of November this year as the government further...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace eyes more PPPs for infrastructure

Palace eyes more PPPs for infrastructure

10 hours ago
The government is aiming for more infrastructure projects funded under the public-private partnership scheme in 2023 to further...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA working to bring home 'up to 100' trafficking victims from Southeast Asia

DFA working to bring home 'up to 100' trafficking victims from Southeast Asia

By Kaycee Valmonte | 20 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is working on the repatriation of “a few hundred” Filipinos who fell...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups want halt to SIM registration after first day &lsquo;failure&rsquo;

Groups want halt to SIM registration after first day ‘failure’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
A coalition of digital experts, consumers and other groups called for the suspension of SIM registration which it called a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Transport group urges DOTr: Rethink privatization of EDSA Carousel

Transport group urges DOTr: Rethink privatization of EDSA Carousel

1 hour ago
"We know that the interest of the private sector is how to increase revenue while lowering their operating costs and wages...
Headlines
fbtw
Wet Thursday in parts of Philippines due to LPA, amihan

Wet Thursday in parts of Philippines due to LPA, amihan

1 hour ago
The low pressure area was last seen 100 kilometers southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
Headlines
fbtw
Over 3M SIMs enrolled on second day of mandatory registration

Over 3M SIMs enrolled on second day of mandatory registration

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Some 3.3 million SIMs were enrolled on the second day of mandatory registration, the National Telecommunications Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospitals&rsquo; group backs state of calamity extension

Private hospitals’ group backs state of calamity extension

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Amid the threat of a new COVID-19 variant, the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. has given its full support...
Headlines
fbtw
Intensify free medical check-ups, consultations, PhilHealth told

Intensify free medical check-ups, consultations, PhilHealth told

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., which has a P21-billion allocation in the national budget for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with