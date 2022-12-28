NDRRMC: Death toll from Christmas season floods now at 25

This handout photo taken on December 25, 2022 and sent to reporters on December 26 from the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescuers evacuating people from a flooded area in Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental.

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from the Christmas day floods that inundated the southern and eastern regions of the Philippines rose to 25 Wednesday, the government's disaster monitoring agency reported.

In its 6 a.m. bulletin, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managing Council said that 25 were now confirmed dead after the shear line, while 26 were still missing and 9 remained injured.

Across Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Soccsksargen, 102,476 families or 393,069 individuals were affected by the shear line rains.

Meanwhile, 34,468 families or 147,086 individuals were displaced by the effects of the rains, which include P20,870,000 in damages to infrastructure — covering 1,196 damaged houses — and P65,924,087 in agricultural costs.

The NDRRMC said authorities have provided assistance amounting to P6.67 million to residents in the affected regions.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the shear line—the weather system formed when the cold and warm winds converge—will continue to bring rains to Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.