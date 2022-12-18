News from home: Residency offers for health workers, P500 Noche Buena budget

MANILA, Philippines — Groups have warned of another exodus of healthcare workers as countries offer quick paths to residency, while an actual government agency has suggested that a P500 budget for Noche Buena will be enough amid rising prices — these are among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

Work and the economy

The House of Representatives has already approved the creation of the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund, which Marcos Jr. certified as urgent last week. Find out if the House member from your hometown was among the authors of the bill here. Senators said that they intend to “study” the measure carefully.

Lawmakers also quickly approved the National Citizens Service Training Program Act, which has been criticized for being a rebranded version of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.



The Philippines is no longer the top consumer of Pornhub media, based on the website’s yearend data. The country went down to the ninth spot, with 94% of local traffic from mobile phones.

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon was nominated at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards for her performance in the movie "Triangle of Sadness".