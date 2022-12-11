News from home: Abandoned balikbayan boxes, higher inflation rate, Quiboloy sanctioned

World Cup host Qatar said it will investigate the death of the OFW who died while working at a training base in a resort of Saudi Arabia’s national football team. The 40-year-old OFW reportedly fell off a ramp – he was not wearing a harness.

However, Human Rights Watch criticized Qatari authorities for their disregard for the deaths of migrant workers leading up to the tournament and how authorities responded to the death of the OFW.

Qatar World Cup chief executive Nasser al-Khater, when asked about the death, was quoted saying: “We have a successful World Cup. And this [migrant worker’s death] is something you want to talk about right now?”