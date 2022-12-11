^

Headlines

News from home: Abandoned balikbayan boxes, higher inflation rate, Quiboloy sanctioned

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 5:32pm
News from home: Abandoned balikbayan boxes, higher inflation rate, Quiboloy sanctioned
File photo
STAR / Rudy Santos

MANILA, Philippines – From over 7,000 abandoned balikbayan boxes, news of increasing commodity prices, and the sanction of controversial religious leader, these are among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

Overseas Filipinos

Work 

  • The country’s unemployment rate eased to 4.5% in October from 5.2% in the previous quarter. This, however, means around 2.6 million Filipinos remain without jobs as the country’s inflation rate surged 8% year-on-year in November, picking up from 7.7% in the previous month.

    But the chief executive remains confident that the country will not experience a recession even as commodity prices continue to increase, citing the country’s improving unemployment rate.

  • A senator filed a bill that would lower the age to legally be considered a senior citizen to 56 from 60, saying that this would give them more time to enjoy benefits such as a 20% discount on transportation, lodging, food, and medicine on top of being exempted from paying income taxes. 

Politics and the nation

  • The United States Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy under the Global Magnitsky Act over “serious human rights abuse” connected to allegations of rape and physically abusing members of his religious group.

    The Philippine Department of Justice has refrained from commenting on the development, saying it will first “seek US legal experts’ advice.” 

  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be in Brussels, Belgium next week to attend the EU-ASEAN Business Summit, where he is expected to discuss the country’s post-pandemic recovery plans. The chief executive will have bilateral meetings with leaders from other countries, such as Belgium, Germany, and the European Union.

  • Lawmakers at the House of Representatives have amended the bill that proposes the creation of a sovereign wealth fund following criticisms. Key amendments include the removal of the GSIS and SSS funds as sources of funds for the Maharlika Wealth Fund.

    However, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno also said that the two state pension funds can still invest in Maharlika if their boards wish to do so.

  • UN Special Rapporteur Mama Fatima Singhateh is calling on the Philippine government to address the sexual exploitation of children in the travel and tourism sectors. She is also calling on the government to consider having child-specific courts.

  • Marcos is considering building mid-rise and high-rise housing units for low-income households in urban areas to address the country’s estimated 6.5-million housing backlog.

You can view last week’s rundown here or sign up for the newsletter here.

FILIPINO DIASPORA

MIGRANT FILIPINOS

NEWS FROM HOME

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fuel price rollback seen next week

Fuel price rollback seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Motorists could see the series of reductions in pump prices continuing next week, with a hefty rollback looming for gasoline,...
Headlines
fbtw
French think tank seeks partnerships with Philippine institutions

French think tank seeks partnerships with Philippine institutions

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
Dr. Marjorie Vanbaelinghem, the acting director of government-funded Institute for Strategic Research, was in Manila last...
Headlines
fbtw
US sanctions Apollo Quiboloy over &lsquo;serious human rights abuse&rsquo;

US sanctions Apollo Quiboloy over ‘serious human rights abuse’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The United States’ Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy over what it called...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ holds off on comments regarding Quiboloy's US sanctions

DOJ holds off on comments regarding Quiboloy's US sanctions

4 hours ago
The DOJ said it will first get verified information and “seek US legal experts’ advice” on the sanctions...
Headlines
fbtw
Huge tasks ahead for next UP president

Huge tasks ahead for next UP president

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Incoming University of the Philippines president Angelo Jimenez is facing an enormous task to address issues facing the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Agri-microentrepreneurship pushed for job generation

Agri-microentrepreneurship pushed for job generation

7 hours ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion is reiterating the importance of helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as...
Headlines
fbtw
'Rosal' intensifies, may develop into 'low-end tropical storm'

'Rosal' intensifies, may develop into 'low-end tropical storm'

8 hours ago
No tropical cyclone wind signal has been hoisted, but Rosal is expected to bring rainshowers and thunderstorms over Calabarzon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila mayors agree to suspend driver&rsquo;s license confiscation

Metro Manila mayors agree to suspend driver’s license confiscation

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The 17 mayors of Metro Manila have agreed to suspend the confiscation of driver’s licenses of erring motorists to give...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pushes microcredentials for workers to upskill, adapt

Marcos pushes microcredentials for workers to upskill, adapt

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has pushed for a stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector in providing skills...
Headlines
fbtw
P562 million allocated for ALS learners in 2023 national budget

P562 million allocated for ALS learners in 2023 national budget

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Learners enrolled under the Department of Education Alternative Learning System will receive support worth P562 million under...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with