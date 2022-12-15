DOH, Fulbright ink deal for scholarships, research and exchange programs for HCWs

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health and the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) — said to be the “oldest” Fulbright Commission in the world — have inked deal for an upskilling program for healthcare workers.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the DOH and the PAEF will create joint programs to help train healthcare workers. It also covers possibly establishing scholarships, and research and exchange programs to support the department’s plans under the Universal Healthcare Law.

“Universal Healthcare is centered around supporting and uplifting people — not just the people who require healthcare services, but also the people who provide those services or those who toil to make those services effective, responsive, and accessible,” Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said during the signing ceremony.

Training programs may focus on Health Systems Management, Environmental and Community Health, Health Policy and Administration, Epidemiology and Disease surveillance and Infectious Disease Control.

Vergeire said the DOH also plans to make opportunities available to job order personnel, who make up 63% of its workforce. — Kaycee Valmonte