^

Headlines

DOH, Fulbright ink deal for scholarships, research and exchange programs for HCWs

Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 12:00pm
DOH, Fulbright ink deal for scholarships, research and exchange programs for HCWs
The Department of Health and the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF), the said “oldest” Fulbright Commission in the world, have inked deal for an upskilling program for healthcare workers.
Facebook / Department of Health

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health and the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) — said to be the “oldest” Fulbright Commission in the world — have inked deal for an upskilling program for healthcare workers. 

Under the memorandum of understanding, the DOH and the PAEF will create joint programs to help train healthcare workers. It also covers possibly establishing scholarships, and research and exchange programs to support the department’s plans under the Universal Healthcare Law.

“Universal Healthcare is centered around supporting and uplifting people — not just the people who require healthcare services, but also the people who provide those services or those who toil to make those services effective, responsive, and accessible,” Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said during the signing ceremony.

Training programs may focus on Health Systems Management, Environmental and Community Health, Health Policy and Administration, Epidemiology and Disease surveillance and Infectious Disease Control. 

Vergeire said the DOH also plans to make opportunities available to job order personnel, who make up 63% of its workforce. — Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FULBRIGHT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines urged to address exodus of nurses as NZ offers medical workers residency

Philippines urged to address exodus of nurses as NZ offers medical workers residency

19 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday, the Filipino Nurses United said the offer of better job opportunities and higher pay of other countries...
Headlines
fbtw
P70 billion in budget realigned

P70 billion in budget realigned

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The bicameral conference committee realigned some P70 billion in the 2023 budget, which President Marcos is expected to sign...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC, DICT to put up SIM registration centers in remote areas

NTC, DICT to put up SIM registration centers in remote areas

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The National Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Information and Communications will provide SIM registration...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Comelec execs, 3 Cabinet men get CA nod

2 Comelec execs, 3 Cabinet men get CA nod

By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments yesterday confirmed two members of the Commission on Elections and three members of the Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOJ getting more testimonies on deaths of high-profile Bilibid inmates

DOJ getting more testimonies on deaths of high-profile Bilibid inmates

By Xave Gregorio | 7 minutes ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said they are getting more testimonies on the deaths of high-profile inmates at the...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI chief Pascual cited for MSME, PPP support

DTI chief Pascual cited for MSME, PPP support

17 minutes ago
Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual has the confidence of industry groups and conglomerates, according to Go Negosyo founder Joey...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors

LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the bill seeking to create the sovereign wealth fund has gained 251 lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw

Unilever pledges P4.7 billion investment

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
British multinational consumer goods firm Unilever has committed to invest P4.7 billion in the Philippines, a country that it regards as one of its important locations for investments, Malacañang said ye...
Headlines
fbtw
Pfizer, Astra agree to have vax purchase details bared

Pfizer, Astra agree to have vax purchase details bared

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Two COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have given conditional approval for the release of their procurement deals with the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with