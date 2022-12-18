Marcos wants OFW investments, but overseas Pinoys face tough times too

Passengers queue at the check-in counters while others spend the night inside the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City ahead of their flights on October 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has called on overseas Filipino workers to invest more in the Philippines to help the country bounce back from the economic effects of the pandemic.

However, OFWs emphasize that they, too, are still reeling from the pandemic’s economic effects. This is on top of having to deal with and pay for services rendered by the Philippine government to migrant workers.

"Christmas this year brings no joy to us, largely because of the policies of the Bongbong Marcos government," Migrante International, a coalition of overseas Filipino workers and their families, said in a statement.

Included in Marcos Jr.’s itinerary for his overseas trips are meetings with Filipino communities abroad, where he has repeatedly called on OFWs to encourage or even start their own investments back home to help revitalize the economy.

But how can they send more money back home when OFWs — many of whom are abroad precisely because of a lack of opportunities in the Philippines — are also trying to get by?

Paying more for services

Rhodney Passion, a representative of Migrante Europe, said the Department of Foreign Affairs has increased service and document fees following the release of DFA Circular 2694.

For example, the price for passport services across the Eurozone has increased to 66 euros from 54 euros. Passion hopes that the government will rescind the circular, especially as Europe is also bracing for the impact of inflation.

"Marcos Jr. showered OFWs with praises when he took his three-day visit to the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, but this is not enough… while he is praising us, he is also torturing us with a plethora of mandatory fees," Passion said in a briefing with reporters on Friday, adding that while expenses and payments keep going up, their salaries remain the same.

OFWs continue to call for the abolition of the required Overseas Employment Certificate, while seafarers are asking government to get rid of the expensive mandatory trianings for the crew that cost thousands of pesos.

The group also raised concerns over PhilHealth and SSS premium hikes that are expected to begin next month.

"The Marcos government continues to treat migrant Filipinos as milking cows," Migrante said.

Money needed back home

Inflation in the Philippines rose to 8% in November, the highest inflation print since November 2008 amid the Global Financial Crisis.

"It’s not true that OFWs are happy that we get to send a higher value of money because of exchange rates. We are getting sadder because our family will keep requesting for more remittances because of higher commodity prices back home," Mark Aquino, a Filipino based in the Middle East, said in the same briefing.

Now that Christmas festivities near, OFWs said that while their families have asked for money for their celebrations at home, the parties will have to remain simple.

As much as they want to send more support back home, resources remain limited and overseas Filipinos find themselves tightening their own belts.

