^

Headlines

Marcos wants OFW investments, but overseas Pinoys face tough times too

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
December 18, 2022 | 5:57pm
Marcos wants OFW investments, but overseas Pinoys face tough times too
Passengers queue at the check-in counters while others spend the night inside the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City ahead of their flights on October 29, 2022.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has called on overseas Filipino workers to invest more in the Philippines to help the country bounce back from the economic effects of the pandemic.

However, OFWs emphasize that they, too, are still reeling from the pandemic’s economic effects. This is on top of having to deal with and pay for services rendered by the Philippine government to migrant workers. 

"Christmas this year brings no joy to us, largely because of the policies of the Bongbong Marcos government," Migrante International, a coalition of overseas Filipino workers and their families, said in a statement. 

Included in Marcos Jr.’s itinerary for his overseas trips are meetings with Filipino communities abroad, where he has repeatedly called on OFWs to encourage or even start their own investments back home to help revitalize the economy.

RELATED: Marcos: Investments, people needed back home to help Philippines grow | Marcos to OFWs: Explore business opportunities in Philippines

But how can they send more money back home when OFWs — many of whom are abroad precisely because of a lack of opportunities in the Philippines — are also trying to get by? 

Paying more for services

Rhodney Passion, a representative of Migrante Europe, said the Department of Foreign Affairs has increased service and document fees following the release of DFA Circular 2694.

For example, the price for passport services across the Eurozone has increased to 66 euros from 54 euros. Passion hopes that the government will rescind the circular, especially as Europe is also bracing for the impact of inflation. 

"Marcos Jr. showered OFWs with praises when he took his three-day visit to the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, but this is not enough… while he is praising us, he is also torturing us with a plethora of mandatory fees," Passion said in a briefing with reporters on Friday, adding that while expenses and payments keep going up, their salaries remain the same.

OFWs continue to call for the abolition of the required Overseas Employment Certificate, while seafarers are asking government to get rid of the expensive mandatory trianings for the crew that cost thousands of pesos.

The group also raised concerns over PhilHealth and SSS premium hikes that are expected to begin next month. 

"The Marcos government continues to treat migrant Filipinos as milking cows," Migrante said.

RELATED: As Saudi Arabia opens up to tourism, will OFWs bring their families to visit?

Money needed back home

Inflation in the Philippines rose to 8% in November, the highest inflation print since November 2008 amid the Global Financial Crisis. 

READ: Inflation soars to 8% in November, beating forecasts

"It’s not true that OFWs are happy that we get to send a higher value of money because of exchange rates. We are getting sadder because our family will keep requesting for more remittances because of higher commodity prices back home," Mark Aquino, a Filipino based in the Middle East, said in the same briefing.

Now that Christmas festivities near, OFWs said that while their families have asked for money for their celebrations at home, the parties will have to remain simple.

As much as they want to send more support back home, resources remain limited and overseas Filipinos find themselves tightening their own belts.

RELATED: P500 price guide meant to be 'advocacy' to show goods still 'in reach' — DTI

FILIPINO DIASPORA

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CPP declares days of mourning, honors for Joma Sison

CPP declares days of mourning, honors for Joma Sison

7 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines said Sison's death is "an opportunity for his successor, if there will be [one], to chart...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines needs lethal defense capabilities in West Philippine Sea&rsquo;

‘Philippines needs lethal defense capabilities in West Philippine Sea’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
An administration lawmaker proposed yesterday that the Philippines acquire “lethal defense” capabilities as a...
Headlines
fbtw
CPP founder Joma Sison dies, 83

CPP founder Joma Sison dies, 83

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines announced that its founding chairperson Jose Maria Sison died Friday night after a...
Headlines
fbtw
Baliwag, Bulacan votes in favor of cityhood

Baliwag, Bulacan votes in favor of cityhood

8 hours ago
Results showed 75.6% or 17,814 voted to convert the town into a component city of the province, while 24.19% or 5,702 voted...
Headlines
fbtw
EU ready to resume free trade talks with Philippines

EU ready to resume free trade talks with Philippines

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
After a five-year hiatus, the European Union is ready to resume negotiations on a free trade agreement with the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Speaker: 19 priority bills passed in 5 months

Speaker: 19 priority bills passed in 5 months

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
Before Congress went on recess last Thursday, 19 priority bills of the Marcos administration have been approved by the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel to probe 44 million COVID-19 vaccine doses wastage

Senate panel to probe 44 million COVID-19 vaccine doses wastage

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee is geared to scrutinize what happened to the 44 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine that were...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine records 1,306 new COVID-19 cases

Philippine records 1,306 new COVID-19 cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The country recorded 1,306 new COVID-19 infections Friday, the Department of Health said.
Headlines
fbtw
Isolated rains over Metro Manila today

Isolated rains over Metro Manila today

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Metro Manila will experience isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator wants free tuition for law students

Senator wants free tuition for law students

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
With the ratio of one lawyer to 2,500 people, Sen. Raffy Tulfo is pushing for a measure that will provide free tuition to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with